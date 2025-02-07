Everything Changes With the News Vanessa and Javier Have Announced During 'GH Dúo'

During the broadcast of the latest GH Dúo gala, Vanessa and Javier announced an important piece of news that has undoubtedly marked a turning point in the reality show. The Galician contestant, with the support of her husband, explained the reason why she decided to withdraw her candidacy for the re-entry.

Last Tuesday, February 4, the format had everything ready for both her and Manuel Cortés and Álex Ghita to return to the house in Guadalix de la Sierra. There, they would fight for 48 hours to become full-fledged contestants again.

However, minutes before embarking on her journey, Vanessa decided to leave the competition after her latest bout of jealousy took over her. So much so that she even had to be attended to by the GH Dúo organization.

As expected, this decision was not well received by some followers of the format. Much less after, a few days earlier, she stated on that same set that she found it "disrespectful" the decision Javi had made to leave the contest:

"Obviously, there are things I didn't like. Firstly, that he doesn't value the contest he's in... I find it disrespectful toward the whole team. For me, it was my dream."

Now, Vanessa and Javier have returned to the GH Dúo set and have spoken again about all this controversy. During Thursday's gala, February 6, Carlos Sobera took the opportunity to find out how they are doing at the moment.

Vanessa and Javier change everything with the latest news they've shared on GH Dúo

At first, and with complete honesty, Vanessa spoke candidly about how her relationship with Javi is currently. As she confessed to the GH Dúo host, "there were better times, there could be worse."

"Things need to be fixed very well, there are many cracks that need to be repaired," she added. This way, the Galician once again highlighted the distrust and discontent caused in relation to some of her husband's attitudes.

After closing the topic related to their marital problems, Carlos Sobera wanted to focus on Vanessa's decision to leave the re-entry. Without hesitation, the host asked her if she regrets the decision she made, a question the Galician quickly addressed.

"In part, yes, obviously," Javi's wife assured. Despite being very convinced on Tuesday, she now admitted that she regrets having made this decision in the midst of a jealous outburst.

Additionally, Vanessa took the opportunity to explain the main reason why she ultimately decided to leave the GH Dúo re-entry. "I felt bad there," she assured, focusing on the unpleasant moment she experienced on set.

Meanwhile, Javi also wanted to comment on the current state of their marriage: "It's getting better. Fortunately, I'm a little better morally."