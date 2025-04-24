Everyone Is Amazed by What Queen Letizia Has Done at the Tribute to Pope Francis

During the solemn signing of the book of condolences for the passing of Pope Francis, Queen Letizia drew all eyes. While Felipe was signing his name, Letizia made a gesture that did not go unnoticed: she was glancing sideways at what the king was writing.

In the images shared by Casa Real, the moment when Felipe inscribes his message in the book of condolences is captured. Next to him, Letizia directly observes what her husband is writing while Doña Sofía looks ahead. "Those sideways/reproachful glances from Letizia to Felipe VI are the most republican thing seen in years," an expert opined.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @franciscus, Europa Press

Queen Letizia Draws Attention at the Tribute to Pope Francis

Expressions of affection and admiration for the figure of Pope Francis continue, who passed away last Monday, April 21. King Felipe and Queen Letizia, along with Doña Sofía, went to the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid to sign the book of condolences.

It was at that moment that Queen Letizia drew attention for what she did during the tribute: glancing sideways at Felipe's message. The signing of the book of condolences was a brief but significant act, where the royals expressed their sorrow for the loss of Pope Francis. In his own name and on behalf of the rest of the Royal Family, Felipe praised the Argentine pontificate and his role in the Catholic Church.

While this was happening, Queen Letizia was caught glancing sideways at what Felipe was writing in the book of condolences. Completely dressed in strict black, she did not miss a detail of the words that she would later endorse with her signature. "Those sideways/reproachful glances from Letizia to Felipe VI are the most republican thing seen in years," an expert opined.

Patrycia Centeno, as the expert in royal protocol is called, has analyzed the queen's attitude at the tribute to Pope Francis. In her opinion, it was a cold and controlling look that stands out above Doña Sofía's attitude, much more respectful of the protocol.

Queen Letizia Highlighted at the Tribute to Pope Francis

Despite the interpretations, Queen Letizia kept a posture in line with the solemnity of the moment. It has always been noted that Leonor's mother is not a believer; however, she has kept a cordial relationship with Pope Francis. The royals visited him two weeks after Felipe's ascension to the throne and showed closeness to him.

The signing of the book of condolences precedes the funeral of Pope Francis, which the royals, along with Queen Sofía, will attend at the Vatican. It will be next Saturday when the Spanish delegation presents their respects to the Holy See.

| Europa Press

The trip has not yet taken place, and Queen Letizia is already drawing numerous criticisms. Many do not understand how she attended the tribute at the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid being a non-believer. "Why is Letizia going if she's an atheist," "Doesn't this girl know how to put on a good face?" "She looks unsettled," are just some of the reactions.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Queen Letizia showed an attitude in line with her institutional role. In fact, she chose to dress in strict black when she is one of the six women in the world who hold the 'privilège du blanc.' A Vatican protocol rule that allows certain Catholic queens to wear white in the presence of the Pope.

Although she could have worn that color, she opted for black in clear respect for the moment she was about to witness. This time, her choice to wear black underscored the solemnity of the act and her respect for the figure of Pope Francis.