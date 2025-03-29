Everyone Is Amazed by What María Jesús Ruiz Has Told Santi Acosta About Her Mother

María Jesús Ruiz sat down yesterday with Santi Acosta to talk about her private life. It has been 21 years since she was crowned, and since then, her life has taken many turns. Additionally, María Jesús Ruiz opened up and wanted to confess everything about her family problems.

The model has experienced moments of glory in her career and has received surprising job offers. She has also been involved in highly publicized breakups, has become a mother twice, has gotten married, but has also gone through family conflicts.

| Mediaset

In her interview with Santi Acosta and Beatriz Archidona, she talked about everything. She didn't avoid any topic: The former model nostalgically recalled the day she was crowned and shared anecdotes from her modeling days. Additionally, María Jesús revealed details of her personal life and, above all, addressed the complicated issue of her relationship with her family.

María Jesús Ruiz Opens Up to Santi Acosta Live

María Jesús confessed that she hasn't spoken to her mother since she married Francisco Miguel Rodríguez, better known as Curro. María Jesús stated that her mother doesn't accept her husband. That has been the reason for their estrangement.

| Instagram, @mariajesusruizg

Her mother, Juani, already talked about this issue on television; she called the program Fiesta to share her version. "To this day, there's only one person who has disrespected me in the most cruel way, and I'm not going to allow it. Automatically, they disappear from my life," Juani declared on that program.

Juani explained that the disrespect was very serious and stated that she welcomed Curro into her home, but wanted to make it clear that he crossed unacceptable boundaries. "He has done what no one, in my life, has ever done to me and my other daughter," she stated on television.

María Jesús Ruiz Shone in Her Interview with Santi Acosta

María Jesús, meanwhile, maintained her stance throughout her television appearance. The former model defended her marriage and wanted to express her sadness about the situation with Juani. But she has made it clear that she will not give up her husband.

| Mediaset

After the interview on ¡De Viernes!, the relationship between them hasn't improved, there hasn't been any rapprochement, and they haven't resumed contact. Everything indicates that the estrangement will continue.

The situation seems stuck. For now, neither party has taken the step to reconcile. It seems that neither of them wants to give in to improve this situation.