Estefanía, Albert of Monaco's Sister Is No Longer How You Remember: the Photo

Estefanía of Monaco has always been one of the most acclaimed figures within the Grimaldi family. Far from the refined style of her sister Caroline, the princess has always opted for naturalness and a life away from protocols. Her latest appearance was at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and has sparked much discussion due to her physical appearance.

An Appearance That Clearly Shows Estefanía of Monaco's Rejection of Glamour and Cosmetic Touch-Ups

Unlike other royal figures, Estefanía has never shown interest in cosmetic surgery or in fitting beauty standards. At 60 years old, she maintains her naturalness and doesn't seem to worry about wrinkles or signs of aging. Her current image, with skin marked by sun exposure and without visible touch-ups, has caught the public's attention.

Those who know her say that Estefanía remains true to her simple lifestyle. The princess lives in an apartment away from the Grimaldi Palace and leads a very normal routine in Monaco. She has even been seen shopping in common supermarkets, without escorts or unnecessary luxuries.

A Change of Priorities and Her Most Charitable Side

Beyond her image, Estefanía of Monaco has focused her life on her personal projects and her family. Her greatest priority currently is Fight Aids Monaco, an organization she founded two decades ago and which remains her biggest commitment.

Since April 2023, Estefanía's role as a grandmother has gained great importance. The arrival of Victorie, daughter of her eldest son Louis and his wife Marie Chevalier, has filled her life with new responsibilities. Whenever her schedule allows, she spends time with the little one and enjoys her most family-oriented side.

Despite being away from the spotlight, the princess hasn't been able to avoid the sadness that has recently struck her family. Her children Louis and Pauline have had to face the loss of their paternal grandfather, Henri Ducruet, who recently passed away at 89 years old.

The Scandal That Marked Estefanía of Monaco's Life Forever

Estefanía's relationship with Daniel Ducruet, the father of two of her children, remains one of the biggest controversies in European royalty. Their marriage ended scandalously when he was caught in a compromising situation with a striptease dancer, an episode that became a true media scandal.

| Instagram, @grimaldisofmonaco

The images of the infidelity, captured in a pool and published in an Italian magazine, were a severe blow to the Grimaldi family. Rainier of Monaco, who had already warned his daughter about Ducruet's character, didn't take long to express his discontent. The separation was swift and the public humiliation, inevitable.

Since then, Estefanía has opted for a more reserved life, focused on her children and her humanitarian projects. Her latest appearance at the Circus Festival clearly shows that she remains true to her essence. Estefanía of Monaco has been and continues to be a free woman, without artifices and unafraid to show herself as she is.