Frank Cuesta, a well-known adventurer and animal advocate, has been arrested in Thailand on charges of illegal possession of protected species. Following the police action, Frank and Yuyee's circle has revealed everything: "the police conducted a raid," they explained.

The arrest occurred after a police operation where animals such as otters and a python were seized without the proper documentation. This news has caused great concern among his followers and family, who fear reliving the nightmare of Yuyee's imprisonment.

Frank Cuesta and Yuyee's Circle Speaks After the YouTuber's Arrest

This very morning, national and international media woke up to the news of Frank Cuesta's arrest in Thailand. The man who was Yuyee's husband saw how a police team stormed into his sanctuary where he cares for and protects a large number of animals.

The authorities claim that Frank has not been able to prove the legal origin of the animals in his possession. This has led to his detention at a police station in Lao Khwan. Following this, Frank and Yuyee's circle has revealed everything about what happened: "the police conducted a raid," they explained.

Cuesta had previously obtained permits to operate in the sanctuary, which makes his arrest even more confusing. "He was complying with the requirements but it is supposed that the license he had was taken away and he was reported," they revealed. Many have expressed concern for his well-being and the legality of the charges against him.

What is most striking is that the sanctuary is well-known and has never hidden its activities from the public. Moreover, Frank has promoted the place with the intention of raising funds to help its maintenance. This is why Cuesta's circle suspects the true intentions of the Thai authorities.

"It is very surprising that this persecution and this arrest happen just now," they point out. The adventurer's friends are anxious as it is uncertain what the future holds for him in a judicial system like Thailand's. On everyone's mind is Yuyee's arrest in 2012, who was not released until six years later.

Frank Cuesta Relives Yuyee's Nightmare

Frank Cuesta's arrest has caused a wave of concern among the adventurer's circle. The Thai authorities maintain that "he was in possession of protected wild animals without permission," something that doesn't seem entirely true. According to sources close to Frank, he did have all the documentation in order but the permits were withdrawn without his knowledge.

The crime faced by Yuyee's ex-husband is specified in the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. Specifically, it refers to the possession of protected species without the director general's permission. There is speculation that the authorities may have revoked his license, which would have triggered the raid that ended with his arrest.

These legal issues add to the legal battle he maintains with his ex-wife. According to Cuesta, Yuyee's harassment was going to cause numerous changes in the sanctuary to try to protect it. What Cuesta's circle wants to make clear is that the situation with the model has nothing to do with this arrest.

However, they maintain that people close to Frank have tried to tarnish his reputation and work at the sanctuary. In fact, the Thai police have acknowledged that the intervention was carried out after receiving an email. For now, Frank is at the police station where he has spent his first night awaiting developments in the investigation.