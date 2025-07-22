Bruna Vilamala stands up for Alexia Putellas: 'It makes me angry that people...'

Bruna Vilamala is one of the young prospects in Spanish women's soccer. Although she began her career at FC Barcelona Femenino, this season we've seen her shine on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in England. However, important changes are now approaching in her career.

A new direction for Bruna

After her time in England, Bruna has returned to Barcelona. However, both the player and the club have reached an agreement: it's time to look for a new destination. Competition at Barça is enormous, and although Bruna has plenty of talent, she knows that finding a place in the first team will be complicated.

That's why she has decided to take a brave step and start a new project in Liga MX Femenil in Mexico. This change shows her ambition and desire to grow in a different environment. Bruna wants to keep evolving and show everything she can contribute outside Spain.

| @brunavilamala

Unconditional support for Alexia Putellas

In a recent interview for La TdG, Bruna spoke openly about her friend and captain at Barça, Alexia Putellas. The Catalan footballer has gone through tough times after a serious injury that made many doubt her return to elite level.

However, Bruna has never had those doubts. "I had no doubts that Alexia would return to the level she's showing, because of the person she is and the attitude she has in soccer," she said. For her, Alexia is not only an extraordinary player but also an example of resilience and commitment.

"It makes me angry that people doubt her and now they're jumping on the bandwagon," she added, referring to the criticism and those who doubted Putellas's return.

Alexia Putellas, example of strength and talent

Alexia Putellas's story is a clear example of overcoming adversity. After her serious knee injury, the blaugrana captain has come back stronger than ever. Her quality and leadership on the field are key not only for Barça but also for the Spanish national team.

Many agree that Alexia is experiencing one of her best moments as a footballer. Her determination and talent make her one of the best in the world, and Bruna, who knows her well, confirms it.

Looking ahead

Bruna Vilamala's message is clear: talent and attitude always come to light, even when there are doubts or criticism. Her decision to leave Barcelona to seek a place in Mexico is another step in forging her own story.

Meanwhile, her defense of Alexia Putellas is a gesture that shows the unity and camaraderie within women's soccer. Bruna has learned a lot from Alexia Putellas and knows her better than many.