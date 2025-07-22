He wants to come back, but Marcus Rashford shuts the door on him: Deco is responsible

Barça confirmed its third reinforcement for the 2025/26 season on Monday: Marcus Rashford. The English winger arrives in the Catalan city from Manchester United, a club that has agreed to loan the player for one season with a purchase option valued at 30 million. His signing was a direct request from Hansi Flick, who demanded a profile capable of adapting both to the wings and the center forward position.

With Marcus Rashford's arrival, the German coach gains verticality, depth, and offensive versatility. He is a footballer with international experience and proven performance on big stages, who now seeks to regain his best form at Camp Nou. The coaching staff expect his presence to raise the competitiveness of the attack and provide tactical alternatives to a team in full reconstruction.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Deco wanted other options before accepting Rashford

Although Hansi Flick was clear that he wanted Rashford, sporting director Deco considered other possibilities for weeks to strengthen the offensive front. Among the names he insisted on most were Nico Williams, a target that was ultimately dismissed for economic reasons, and Luis Díaz, whose high cost and contractual situation cooled negotiations. Both profiles fit the idea of an electric and unbalancing winger, but market conditions forced a change of course.

Meanwhile, the return of Xavi Simons was also studied, an old acquaintance from La Masia who, after shining in Leipzig, still hasn't found a definitive destination. The young Dutch attacking midfielder had shown his willingness to return to Barcelona, even prioritizing that desire over other offers. However, the sporting management didn't take the step and preferred to address the coach's most immediate needs first.

Simons wanted to return, but Flick and Deco had already decided

RB Leipzig has valued Xavi Simons at 70 million euros, a figure Barça isn't willing to assume this summer. Despite the player's talent and his excitement to wear the blaugrana jersey again, the cost and the lack of space in Flick's system have weighed more. With Rashford's loan already closed, the club considers that spot in the offensive rotation covered, at least for now.

Deco, aware that he can't take risks with large expenses, has preferred a loan with a reasonable purchase option rather than a multimillion investment. Rashford not only offers immediate performance, but also allows decisions to be postponed without compromising economic balance. In this context, Simons's signing is ruled out, at least in this transfer window.