Call for Alessandro Lequio's Dismissal from 'Vamos a Ver' Over His Live Comments

Alessandro Lequio has sparked a major controversy with his latest comments on Vamos a ver. The controversial collaborator has questioned Montoya's health issues on Supervivientes, and the Sevillian's followers are demanding his immediate dismissal.

Alessandro insinuated that the show's organization might have exaggerated the situation to protect the contestant. Lequio also suggested that Montoya receives preferential treatment from the reality show, claiming that he is the absolute protagonist of this edition. His words did not sit well with a part of the audience, who have been adamant against the panelist.

| Mediaset

Alessandro Lequio Sparks Controversy on Vamos a ver

In the latest segment of Vamos a ver, the show analyzed the latest updates on Supervivientes. Of all the collaborators present on set, Alessandro Lequio was, once again, the most controversial. His statements did not sit well, as they cast doubt on the questionable behavior of one of the star contestants of the edition.

What sparked the audience's anger was Alessandro's opinion on Montoya's health condition. Vamos a ver analyzed the Sevillian's updates, and Lequio questioned live whether he was telling the truth about his health issues. "His fever went away in a day," he commented with a tone that hinted at his doubts.

| Mediaset

The aristocrat expressed his skepticism regarding Montoya's quick recovery, who was evacuated due to high fever and weakness. However, he returned to the competition the next day after a notable improvement. Lequio commented on the symptoms with irony, insinuating that the discomfort might have been exaggerated.

These statements provoked mixed reactions among his fellow panelists, some of whom defended the medical decision to evacuate the contestant. Montoya's followers also rose against Alessandro's insinuations, demanding the collaborator's dismissal.

Lequio's statements have sparked debate among the show's followers, some of whom share his skepticism. Meanwhile, others consider his criticisms of Montoya unfair and have lashed out against Alessandro.

Alessandro Lequio Passes Judgment on Vamos a ver

Alessandro needed little more to stir up the set of Vamos a ver. Montoya is the clear favorite of the audience, and everything said about him undergoes strict scrutiny. This is what happened on the show in response to the Italian's insinuations.

In addition to questioning the health incident, Lequio has criticized Montoya's behavior in the competition. He pointed out that his attitude could become repetitive and tiresome for the audience and hinted at some preferential treatment from the organization. "We all know that Montoya is the epicenter of this reality show, and therefore, he must be kept at all costs," he exclaimed.

| Mediaset

"He's so tiresome that he has to stir himself up," he added with a clear touch of reproach. His colleagues opposed the Italian, making it clear that the organization doesn't react unless it truly deems it necessary. In Montoya's case, they decided to remove him from the island until his recovery, which occurred sooner than expected.

This is what set off Alessandro's alarms, leading him to think that everything had been an exaggeration on the Sevillian's part. Along with the show's organization, a drama was orchestrated that, in Lequio's opinion, was to draw attention.

Regardless, Montoya's followers firmly believe that the Utrera native has gone through a tough health moment. They condemn Lequio's statements and remain steadfast in defending the contestant despite anyone's objections.