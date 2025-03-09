David Beckham Decides to Tell All About His Wife, Victoria Beckham: 'It Has Been…'

During one of his latest interviews, David Beckham didn't think twice about sharing some details of his marriage to Victoria Beckham. "It's been a very romantic workout," the former player stated.

This well-known British athlete and businessman has graced the cover of the March issue of Men's Health magazine. In this publication, he has opened up like never before to talk about the workouts he does with his wife.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

After confessing that during these sports dates he can be quite "romantic" with Victoria Beckham, David Beckham wanted to give more details on the matter. The topic came up after the journalist asked him about the music playlist he uses for training.

"This morning we were very romantic, we were listening to a bit of Bobby Brown. It's been a very romantic workout," the former player stated.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, David Beckham also confirmed that both he and Victoria Beckham train with one of their closest friends. This is Bobby Rich, a physiotherapist and former judoka of Team GB, with whom they do these sessions five or six times a week.

David Beckham Reveals an Unknown Fact About His Marriage to Victoria Beckham: "I Enjoy Every Moment"

As David Beckham has stated, he had been trying for years to get Victoria Beckham to exercise with Bob. However, after much insistence, "she's finally agreed." So much so that now, they even "train together five days a week, sometimes six."

| Europa Press

Next, the athlete shared with all the readers of said publication what his wife's exercise routine is. According to him, she begins each session with 30 minutes on the stair machine.

After this period, Victoria Beckham joins David Beckham and continues with a full hour of training alongside Bobby. These fitness sessions, as he has confessed, he loves to share with the mother of his children.

"I love training with Victoria," confirmed the former player. "Honestly, I enjoy every moment, from start to finish, and I think that's key in any workout," he added.

Finally, David Beckham had no problem acknowledging that Victoria Beckham's great discipline in training plays a key role in his own routine. "I stay motivated because my wife pushes me to keep going," he stated firmly.