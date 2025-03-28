The Shocking News About Cristiano Ronaldo That Georgina Rodríguez Didn't See Coming

The world of video games and soccer have joined in an unexpected way. Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his collaboration with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK's upcoming fighting title. The news has taken many by surprise, including his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, who hasn't made any statements about it.

The Portuguese star's participation in the game has caused great anticipation. In a trailer released by the company, Ronaldo can be seen transforming into a virtual character. His entry into the combat arena occurs after a powerful ball shot, which digitizes him and transports him to the world of Fatal Fury.

| YouTube

Cristiano not only faces the game's fighters but also uses his specialty: soccer. His combat moves include powerful shots and plays characteristic of his style on the field. To top off the experience, when he wins a fight, he celebrates with his iconic victory shout: "Siuuuu".

When Will You Be Able to Play with Cristiano Ronaldo?

SNK has announced that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will arrive on April 24. The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, marking the saga's return after more than 25 years of absence. However, it hasn't been confirmed if Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable character from the start.

| Atresmedia

Some rumors suggest that the footballer might be available as a paid character. This would mean he would arrive in a later update or as part of special downloadable content. For now, the company hasn't clarified this point, maintaining uncertainty among players and the athlete's followers.

The game will feature an initial roster of 17 classic fighters from the saga. Additionally, it has been confirmed that there will be five additional characters as part of the first season pass. These new fighters will arrive progressively throughout 2025 and early 2026, further expanding the combat experience.

Georgina Rodríguez Didn't See It Coming

Cristiano's collaboration in the world of video games has been a surprise to many. Among them, his partner Georgina Rodríguez, who hasn't commented on it yet. The influencer and businesswoman is usually aware of her partner's projects, but on this occasion, everything seems to have been an unexpected move.

| Instagram, @georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, hasn't given many details about how this collaboration came about. However, his participation in the game is a reflection of his global image, which continues to expand beyond soccer. He has already appeared in sports video games, but this foray into a fighting title is something completely new.

The combination of soccer and fighting has caused divided opinions among the player's followers. Some are excited about the idea of seeing him as a combat character, while others consider it a risky bet. However, if Ronaldo has shown anything throughout his career, it's that he doesn't fear challenges and always seeks to innovate.

A Collaboration That Promises to Be a Success

The inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' is a marketing strategy that has captured the attention of many. On one hand, soccer fans see their idol in a completely different context. On the other, fighting game fans have the opportunity to play with an unexpected character.

As the game's release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be available from the start or if players will have to wait to use him in battles. What is clear is that his presence has heightened interest in this title and opened a new door to future collaborations between soccer and the gaming world.