Confirmed the Best About Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's Daughter: Everyone Is Happy

Michelle Salas met last week with her father, Luis Miguel, and his partner, Paloma Cuevas. The meeting, which also included the artist's son-in-law, took place in an exclusive restaurant in the city center.

This is the first meeting between Luis Miguel and Michelle after they both attended the concert the Mexican artist held in Madrid last July. Together they shared a wonderful family dinner at an establishment where, interestingly, Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva were also present.

| Instagram, @michellesalasb

Just a few days ago, the recent trip that Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas took with the designer's two daughters to Barcelona came to light. An escape to the Ciudad Condal that served to strengthen family ties among them. "An escape full of tourism and unforgettable moments," explained a source close to the singer's circle.

Luis Miguel Enjoys a Pleasant Evening with His Partner and His Daughter Michelle Salas

Now, this family gathering in the capital between Luis Miguel and his partner with Michelle Salas and her husband confirms the continuation of this harmony.

It is worth remembering that the young woman got married in October 2023 in the Italian Tuscany, an occasion in which the model managed to bring together her parents, Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas. A moment that remained in the memory of all her loved ones and in which Paloma Cuevas was also present.

Six months after the wedding, Michelle Salas wanted to share with her followers one of the few meetings she has with her father. The artist and his daughter posed in a tender image on a private jet, confirming that their family bond is stronger than ever.

The truth is that the relationship between Luis Miguel and the influencer was not always good. In fact, the controversy began with Michelle's birth in 1989, when Stephanie Salas, 19 years old, gave birth to her firstborn. It was then that rumors began to circulate: Was Luis Miguel the father of the little girl?

Michelle Salas Had to Wait Almost 20 Years for Her Father to Legally Recognize Her

Paloma Cuevas's current partner took almost two decades to legally recognize Michelle. A time during which she had to endure all kinds of criticism.

At that time, the young woman only asked one thing from her father. "To give me five minutes to explain his reasons. To tell me what happened and that's it," she confessed to a magazine.

| Europa Press

Then came the moment when they both resumed their father-daughter relationship. When everything seemed to have been solved, she began dating Alejandro Asensi, a former close friend of her father and 20 years older than the young woman. After the scandal of the relationship and its subsequent breakup, Luis Miguel forgave his daughter, achieving the understanding that had been awaited for so long.