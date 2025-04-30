Rumor About Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía Confirmed: The Evidence Doesn't Lie

Aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, Princess Leonor found a special moment to congratulate her sister, Infanta Sofía. This confirms the rumor of how the heiress is aware of everything happening to her family thousands of kilometers away. It also shows how closely she remains connected to her younger sister, whose life is now taking a considerable turn.

Although she was at sea without conventional connection, Leonor used naval technology to send her a personal message full of affection. This gesture showed how, despite the distance, the royal sisters keep a strong bond that transcends borders, protocols, and demanding institutional duties.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

Breaking News Confirmed About Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

With just over a month left for Princess Leonor to finish her cruise on Elcano, she hasn't forgotten her family. A few days ago, Infanta Sofía celebrated her birthday reaching adulthood and received a call from her older sister.

As it has been revealed, on Wednesday Infanta Sofía's phone rang at the boarding school in Wales where she is. On the other end of the line was Princess Leonor, who called from Elcano thanks to a satellite phone. This interest of the heiress in speaking with Sofía confirms the rumor of how close they are despite the distance.

| Europa Press

For Leonor, it is especially difficult to keep in touch with her family given the situation she is in. It is not always easy to be able to talk to her loved ones at sea. However, Infanta Sofía's birthday was extremely important to make that effort.

Infanta Sofía, from Wales, celebrated her coming of age at UWC Atlantic College, where she is currently pursuing her pre-university studies in an international environment. She received her sister's call as a pleasant surprise, on a day marked by congratulations, emotions, and the echo of a new adult stage.

Nothing has been revealed about what they talked about, but surely Princess Leonor took the opportunity to send her all her love. Also, to update her on the latest events and the desire to reunite soon.

Princess Leonor Puts Aside Her Duties for Infanta Sofía

On the ship, the days are intense, with physical training, technical maneuvers, and a disciplined regimen that leaves little room for personal communications. Even so, Leonor prioritized her sister on a key day, highlighting the importance they both place on their relationship above all else.

Infanta Sofía, upon turning 18, begins a new stage in her life both publicly and privately. Princess Leonor's congratulation was not only a gesture of affection and fraternal support but also a private moment between the two of them. The heiress's choice to congratulate Sofía from the high seas shows not only affection but also the balance between her duties and her personal life.

| Casa Real

Actively participating in the Elcano voyage, Leonor represents the institution while keeping her family role as a close and protective sister. Infanta Sofía undoubtedly appreciated her sister's call, knowing that the conditions on the ship do not favor this type of communication.

While Leonor trains to lead as a future head of state, Sofía is still deciding what academic and life path she will take after completing the international baccalaureate. There is speculation about different university options, both inside and outside Spain, although no decision has been officially communicated by the Royal House.

Whatever her decision will be, the only certainty is that she will have the support of Princess Leonor, who will not leave her side.