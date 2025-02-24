Confirmed the Big News About Jasmine, Daughter of Albano Carrisi and Sister of Ylenia

Jasmine Carrisi, the daughter of Albano Carrisi and sister of Ylenia Carrisi, has confirmed big news: she has released her first song in Spanish. Born into a family with a rich musical heritage, Jasmine has decided to follow in her father's footsteps and venture into the music industry.

Recently, Jasmine has released her new single titled Non Adesso, (Not Now), which she has recorded in Spanish. The chosen location for the music video was Barcelona and the result seems to have convinced her, as she has stated that it turned out very well.

| Europa Press

Jasmine Carrisi, Daughter of Albano Carrisi, Gives a Last-Minute Update

Jasmine Carrisi is a young Italian artist with a well-known surname. The daughter of Albano Carrisi and sister of the missing Ylenia Carrisi has surprised with her new work. A work she presented a few days ago on the show Fiesta.

Raised in an artistic environment, she has been influenced by her mother, Loredana Lecciso, who is a renowned Italian television star. But also by her father, from whom she seems to have inherited her talent for music. The big news confirmed about Jasmine Carrisi is that she has released her first song in Spanish.

It is the single Non Adesso, (Not Now), a song that talks about overcoming a toxic relationship and female independence. The music video was filmed in Barcelona and the result has been completely satisfactory for Jasmine who hopes it will be a great success.

It is the first time that Albano's daughter has ventured to record a song in Spanish. She acknowledges that it is something she wanted because, thanks to her father, she has an appreciation for Spain. "I have always been interested in making a song in Spanish because since I was very little I was listening to Latin songs," she acknowledges.

Jasmine explains that the years Albano spent living in Spain have also left a mark on her. So much so that she is considering moving permanently to Madrid to explore its culture and merge it with her own. "I would love to, your music has genres that I have always liked and, besides, it is very similar to Italy's," she pointed out.

Jasmine Carrisi Follows in Albano's Footsteps

Apart from the fame created around Ylenia Carrisi after her disappearance, Jasmine has surprised with her leap into music. At 23 years old, she is determined to follow in her father's footsteps and become a symbol on stage.

In a recent interview, she acknowledges that her interest in music is not something that has caught her parents by surprise. Jasmine comes from a family of artists with her father as a singer and her mother as a renowned Italian actress.

| Europa Press

For her, her parents' fame could be a handicap, but she maintains that her musical genre has nothing to do with Albano's. "It's very different, music in general has changed a lot in recent years," she explained.

Her decision to dedicate herself to music has been well received by her parents, with Albano being the one who has celebrated it the most. Especially the fact that she has ventured to record a song in Spanish, the language of the country that welcomed him for years. "He is very close to Spain and has lived here for a long time," she pointed out.

The young singer has mentioned in several interviews that she has always felt a special connection with music. Since she was little, she has been surrounded by melodies and rhythms, which has influenced her desire to become an artist. Additionally, she acknowledges that going on tour with her father "influenced me a lot," hence her desire to dedicate herself to music.