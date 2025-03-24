Confirmed: Last-Minute Decision by the Vatican With Pope Francis

Pope Francis has already been discharged from the hospital and now all eyes are on where and how he will continue his recovery. His appearance last weekend shows that he still needs care and that his health condition remains somewhat delicate. Therefore, the Vatican has decided to make a decisive last-minute decision.

The main objective of the Vatican is to protect the Pontiff as much as possible. To achieve this, Pope Francis's apartment in the Santa Marta residence has become a true "bunker." After being discharged from the hospital, several strict isolation measures have been imposed in Pope Francis's home, according to La Razón.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Only a small group of authorized people will be able to access the area. Meanwhile, the 88-year-old Pontiff begins his recovery from the warmth of his home in order to overcome the bilateral pneumonia that kept him hospitalized for 38 days.

Pope Francis Moves with His Hospital Discharge

It was just two minutes past noon when Pope Francis's silhouette appeared in one of the rooms of the medical center. In a wheelchair, with a swollen face but smiling, the Pope greeted and blessed the crowd gathered at the hospital doors. During his brief appearance, he gave a thumbs-up as a sign of victory and clenched his right hand in a gesture of strength.

All this after having overcome critical moments when his life was in danger. The Pontiff had not planned to speak, but the emotion of the moment led him to address the more than 3,000 people cheering for him. "Thank you all!" he exclaimed with a hoarse voice and difficulty breathing, but with better diction than he had weeks ago.

| Europa Press

One of the most special moments was when he recognized Carmela Mancuso, a 78-year-old Calabrian who prayed for him every day during his hospitalization, among the crowd. "I see this lady with the yellow flowers. Bravo!" he exclaimed, thus closing his brief speech of just 90 seconds.

Minutes later, Pope Francis left the hospital in a Fiat 500L. Before returning to the Vatican, he stopped at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to pray before the image of the Salus Populi Romani. An icon he turns to in the most difficult moments of his Pontificate.

A Recovery That Continues Its Course

Already in the Vatican, he began his period of isolation in the Santa Marta residence, with extreme security measures to avoid risks in his recovery process. During the coming weeks, access to the second floor of the residence will be restricted to the maximum. This way, the tranquility and rest of the Holy Father will be ensured while he fights the polymicrobial infection he still suffers from.

With a reduced schedule and constant medical attention, Pope Francis now faces a different challenge. That of patience and recovery, in a 'bunker' set up to protect his health. Meanwhile, the whole world will continue to pray for him.