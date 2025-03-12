They Confirm the Rumor About King Felipe and His Daughter, Infanta Sofía: 'It's the Last Day'

King Felipe is increasingly close to making a clear and definitive decision regarding Infanta Sofía. There are several rumors about Sofía's future, but one of them has just been confirmed: on May 24, she will leave the boarding school. "It's the last day, everyone must leave the campus by 11:00 p.m.," they explain.

On that day, Felipe will not be present at Infanta Sofía's graduation party, as he was at Leonor's two years ago. Fate has decided that the king must attend the inauguration of the President of Ecuador, which takes place on the same day. Therefore, only Letizia will be present on such an important day for the youngest of the Royal Family.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

It Is Confirmed What King Felipe Will Do With Infanta Sofía

Infanta Sofía's graduation is scheduled for May 24 at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. This event will mark a milestone in her academic life, but it has been overshadowed by a last-minute development related to King Felipe.

"It's the last day, everyone must leave the campus by 11:00 p.m.," they explain from the boarding school. After graduation, Sofía will have to catch a plane back home. However, it is confirmed that Felipe will not join her, nor will he be present at the graduation party as he was with Leonor.

| Europapress

The reason behind his absence lies in a highly important institutional commitment that he can't avoid, related to international politics. On the same day as Sofía's graduation, King Felipe must attend the inauguration of the President of Ecuador.

This type of event is part of his responsibilities as head of state and requires his presence in the country. The situation places the king in a difficult dilemma, as the importance of his role doesn't allow him to make an exception in this case. The royal protocol is clear: international responsibilities take precedence over family commitments at certain times.

Although Infanta Sofía is his daughter and the event is important to her, Felipe has no room to change his schedule. In his role as head of state, he must fulfill the country's representative duties. This obliges him to choose the inauguration over attending his daughter's graduation.

King Felipe Will Not Be Able to Attend Infanta Sofía's Graduation

International protocol requires Felipe to be present at the inauguration of the President of Ecuador. This leaves other commitments, such as Infanta Sofía's graduation, out of his reach.

There could be a possibility that, given the good relations with the country, Felipe might choose to send someone as a representative of the royal house to Ecuador. However, this option could cause problems for the king since his absence would be for personal reasons and not due to force majeure.

| Europa Press

Since his obligation as head of state is to attend this type of event, only a significant reason could justify his absence. This is not the case, as despite being Infanta Sofía's graduation, it is not something that takes precedence over an institutional event.

Therefore, only Letizia will be present on Sofía's last day at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. Queen Letizia has been a constant source of support for her daughters in similar moments. Although the king's absence is notable, the queen will ensure that Infanta Sofía receives the emotional support she needs at her graduation.