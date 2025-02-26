Maximum Concern After Justin Bieber's Statement: 'go Away, I Don't Want You Here'

Justin Bieber is one of the most important stars in global music, which is why so many people are concerned. "Leave, I don't want you here," he told a paparazzo right after issuing his statement. He has released a message through his social media presenting a project that reflects on the effects of certain substances.

The singer's followers have expressed their concern over recent videos and images that have circulated on social media. Bieber, who has struggled for years with mental health issues, seems to be going through a delicate moment. His latest public appearances have been strange and have fueled rumors about a possible problem with substances or medication.

Although everything seems to be going normally in his life, there are signs that have set off alarms. His gestures, attitudes, and behavior have been analyzed by experts and fans. It is not the first time the artist has needed medical help, as in 2019 he confirmed that he was undergoing therapeutic treatment.

A video recently posted on his Instagram account has caused even more speculation. In the recording, the singer appears rapping about the effects of certain substances. This post has sparked a wave of reactions among his followers, who fear that Bieber might be in a concerning situation.

In the video, Bieber appears jerseyless and holding a bag of snacks. Next to him is his friend Eddie Benjamin, who is smoking a cigarette while they are both on a private plane. The images show Justin in a carefree attitude, which has led to numerous interpretations.

During the improvised rap, the artist says phrases like: "I fly like a flying guy, I get high like a bad guy." His words have been seen by many as a confession about his current state. This attitude has sparked comments about possible substance use that could be affecting his behavior.

Justin Bieber's Problems

Despite the concern caused, his agent quickly came out to deny the rumors. In a statement released by TMZ, he assured that "the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is not at all true." He also insisted that the singer is in "one of the best moments of his life."

However, his representative's statements have not convinced everyone. Many fans remain alarmed by the singer's attitude in recent days. It is not the first time Bieber has been involved in controversial situations that generate uncertainty about his health.

Another recent incident has further fueled doubts about his well-being. A video circulating on social media shows the artist confronting a paparazzo. In the images, the photographer politely thanks him for allowing himself to be photographed, but Bieber's reaction surprises everyone.

Annoyed and with a defiant attitude, Bieber responds to the paparazzo bluntly. "Do your thing and leave, I don't want you here," he says with evident anger. These words have led many to wonder if the singer is going through a complicated emotional moment.

The incident occurred after Justin had breakfast with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The model has been an essential pillar in the artist's life in recent years. However, some believe that media pressure could be affecting his emotional stability.

The images and videos of Bieber in recent days have left many questions in the air. Is it simply a rough patch or is there something more behind his behavior? His followers hope that it is just a passing phase and that he can soon clarify the situation.

For now, Bieber has not made direct statements about the rumors. His close circle insists that he is fine and that he is moving forward with his projects. However, the concern continues to grow and only time will tell what is really happening with the singer.