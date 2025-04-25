Concern Grows for Gerard Piqué After the Latest About Clara Chía is Confirmed

Gerard Piqué has reacted firmly to the rumors about his relationship with Clara Chía, categorically denying any separation. The latest that has emerged is that the couple had decided to go their separate ways after more than three years of relationship. The former Barcelona footballer "is outraged" by these rumors, and his circle is worried, as Piqué's anger is increasing.

Gerard wants to protect his partner from the media at all costs, and this puts the young woman in the spotlight. Hence his discomfort with such breakup insinuations just when his relationship with Chía is better than ever.

Gerard Piqué Raises Alarms in His Circle

Gerard Piqué was back in the news a few days ago after a supposed breakup with Clara Chía came to light. After more than three years of relationship and clashes with Shakira, the couple had reportedly chosen to part ways, according to some journalists like Adriana Dorronsoro.

Piqué's reaction was quick, increasing the concern of his circle as they saw him very upset by these rumors. Sources close to the former footballer assure that he is "outraged" by the speculations and that the couple remains united and in love. The relationship, although marked by distance due to personal commitments, is kept solid according to his circle.

The temporary move of Piqué to Miami to take care of his children during Shakira's tour caused uncertainty about his relationship with Clara. However, both have opted for a relationship model living apart due to work circumstances but keeping their bond.

In this context, Piqué has been both surprised and upset by the news pointing to his breakup with Chía. Especially because this puts the young woman back in the media spotlight, something Gerard tries to avoid. His current partner has had a hard time with Shakira's songs talking about their relationship and doesn't want to relive the media nightmare.

The desire of the Catalan and Clara is for her to lead a life as discreet as possible, and these rumors do not help with that. For this reason, concern has increased in Piqué's circle due to the discomfort he is beginning to feel with the media attention.

Gerard Piqué Denies Breakup Rumors

The media pressure and Shakira's constant references in her concerts have been a source of tension for the couple. Clara, with a discreet profile, has preferred to stay away from the public eye, while Piqué has defended their privacy.

The rumors about their supposed breakup with Chía come at a delicate moment for Gerard. The former player is facing legal issues related to his company Kosmos and the organization of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. All this has created a complicated scenario for Piqué, leading him to feel overwhelmed.

Hence, alarms have been raised about his well-being and the reaction he might have to the media. For now, what Gerard's circle has confirmed is that there is no such crisis or breakup with Clara. The couple is more in love than ever and is going through their best moment.

However, this doesn't mean that the continuous controversies do not take a toll on them. In fact, it was suggested that a possible cause of the breakup had been Clara's desire to be a mother. The circle dismisses this and points out that for now, the young woman doesn't contemplate starting a family with Piqué.

In short, despite the rumors and challenges, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía keep a strong and discreet relationship. Although they are seen together publicly, their desire is to lead a quiet life away from the media spotlight.