Concern Grows for Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera: 'I Miss You'

All alarms have gone off around Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera, all due to the latest post the Sevillian has shared on her social media. "I miss you so much it breaks my soul," she wrote in the stories on her Instagram profile.

There is no doubt that all the members of this media-savvy clan are going through one of the toughest times of their lives. A hell that began on January 11.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

That day, Anabel Pantoja's daughter had to be admitted to the ICU of the Materno Hospital in Gran Canaria. Although at that time it was unknown what was happening, several loved ones of the couple didn't hesitate to catch a plane to join them as soon as possible.

As expected, one of the first to arrive was Kiko Rivera, although he did so without the company of Irene Rosales. Throughout his life, the DJ has maintained an almost sibling-like relationship with Anabel, which is why he didn't hesitate to respond to her call for help.

| Redes sociales

Since then, we have seen the artist and the rest of his family visibly affected by little Alma's health. A situation that has considerably worsened due to the investigation being carried out against the influencer and her partner for alleged child abuse.

However, despite this delicate situation, concern has now increased for Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera. All as a result of the Sevillian's latest Instagram post.

Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera manage to worry their followers on social media

This Thursday, February 6, Irene Rosales took to Instagram stories to remember one of the most painful dates of her life: her mother's passing.

| Instagram, @irenerova24

It was in 2020 when, after a long battle with cancer, Mayte Vázquez died at just 58 years old. A loss that undoubtedly left Kiko Rivera truly affected, as he was always very close to her.

Now, amid all the commotion caused around her family, Irene Rosales has taken to social media to commemorate what she calls the "worst day" of her life.

Through the stories on her Instagram profile, Kiko Rivera's wife has posted a most emotional image. In it, we can see Mayte Vázquez holding her daughter in her arms. However, what has caught the most attention is the sad dedication that can be read below:

"Five years, mommy... Five damn years without having you by my side. I have you in another way, but what a deep pain it is to have the need to hug you and not be able to. I miss you so much it breaks the soul."