Concern Grows for Camilo Blanes and Lourdes Ornelas: There's a Lot of Money at Stake

Camilo Blanes, son of the late Camilo Sesto, returned to the spotlight this week after it was revealed that he spent a night in jail. In the early hours of February 25, the artist's only son was accused of drug trafficking after being found with "12 grams of cocaine". Now, in addition to his issues related to narcotics, the concern centers on the significant amount of money Blanes has access to.

In 2019, after the death of the Jesus Christ Superstar performer, Camilo Blanes was declared the sole heir of the singer. It was reported that Camilo Sesto left an inheritance estimated at more than two million euros in financial assets.

A significant amount to which must be added the mansion in Torrelodones where Camilo Blanes currently lives. Meanwhile, there is also the money caused by royalties, about 200,000 euros a year.

Lourdes Ornelas Worried About How Her Son Manages the Money He Inherited from Camilo Sesto

An immense estate that greatly worries his loved ones, specifically Lourdes Ornelas, Camilo's mother. According to her, her son is caught in a spiral of self-destruction, can't control his excesses, and squanders a lot of money.

Although the Mexican has been trying for years to get her son into a detox center and recover, the truth is that she has not been successful so far. This is why Ornelas has contacted lawyer Teresa Bueyes to initiate the process of legal incapacitation. A procedure aimed at preventing Blanes from continuing to squander his estate.

Camilo's mother witnessed a few days ago the interview her son gave to the

magazine Pronto. In a conversation where Camilo Sesto's son surprisingly claimed that his mother is Rocío Dúrcal. A statement to which Blanes's family has reacted by asserting that these declarations are an absolute "outrage".

Lourdes Ornelas Has Been Trying to Control a Worrisome Situation for Some Time

Shortly after the publication of the aforementioned interview, Lourdes Ornelas and a friend were recorded alongside Camilo Blanes arriving at his house in Torrelodones. The three entered the residence without making statements to the press.

It remains to be seen if the Mexican's attempts to protect her son's finances bear fruit and if he finally manages to overcome his addictions.

Five years after the farewell to Camilo Sesto, it seems that his son has reached a point of no return that has prompted his mother to take a firm step. Ornelas is aware that the incapacitation process is very long and requires, among other things, evidence and psychiatric reports.