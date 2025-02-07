Cold Water Shock with What Paloma García-Pelayo Has Discovered About Anabel Pantoja

Logo e-notícies EN
Paloma García-Pelayo has left viewers speechless with the latest discovery about Anabel Pantoja and the investigation involving her and David Rodríguez. As the journalist has stated, there are a series of contradictions in the couple's statements.

As of today, the legal proceedings initiated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands remain open. For this reason, this Thursday, February 6, the program Y ahora Sonsoles has decided to dedicate part of its broadcast to analyzing everything that has happened in the last few hours.

Sonsoles Ónega and Paloma García-Pelayo on a television program discuss the statements of Anabel Pantoja and her partner David, with footage of interviews and text mentioning different versions about an incident related to symptoms and a hospital visit. Screenshot from 'Y ahora Sonsoles'.
Paloma García-Pelayo reveals on "Y ahora Sonsoles" the latest she has discovered | Atresmedia

However, what the audience least expected was the information that Paloma García-Pelayo was going to share with them next. A piece of information that could mark a turning point for this media couple.

As the collaborator has discovered, there is an evident contradiction in the testimonies that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez presented before the judge:

“In the statements made separately, there lies one of the keys for which the investigation continues to expand. Anabel is the first to testify, answers all the questions asked, and recounts what is already known by everyone.”

Paloma García-Pelayo surprises with the latest discovery about Anabel Pantoja's case

As Paloma García-Pelayo recalls, in her testimony, Anabel Pantoja states that “she is at the mall and receives a call from her partner.” “They find the baby in a condition that requires them to go to the clinic because she has a ‘specific crisis.’”

David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja in a split image; on the left, a man with a beard and short hair outdoors, and on the right, a woman with her hair tied up indoors.
There are contradictions in the testimonies of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez | en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Additionally, the influencer adds in her statement that “the baby had shown similar symptoms in previous days. That's it.” “Day 9, the day of the events known by everyone and officially communicated... She talks about day 9 when the episode occurs,” the television collaborator clarified.

It is then that David Rodríguez enters and “also offers his statement.” However, according to Paloma García-Pelayo, “they are different statements”:

“David's statement provides all the details of how he acts with the girl in the car, how he interacts with her, how he handles her... But he introduces a piece of information they didn't have until now. That the girl needed medical attention before January 9.”

The image shows a television program with Paloma García-Pelayo speaking in a studio, and in the upper left corner, there are images of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez being interviewed on the street. Screenshot from 'Y ahora Sonsoles'.
Paloma García-Pelayo confirms that David gave a somewhat different version | Atresmedia

Paloma García-Pelayo has assured that, before that day, they were at “a medical center to attend to the baby.” “It seems it was the day before, on the same day 8,” she added next.

However, Anabel Pantoja makes no mention of this event. Moreover, that day she posted a video of herself training with complete normality on her social media.

This testimony, combined with Anabel Pantoja's statement, raises alarms at the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands. Therefore, due to these “anomalies,” the judge deems it necessary to review all medical reports that exist for little Alma up to the day of her hospitalization.

