Cold Water Shock with What Paloma García-Pelayo Has Discovered About Anabel Pantoja

Paloma García-Pelayo has left viewers speechless with the latest discovery about Anabel Pantoja and the investigation involving her and David Rodríguez. As the journalist has stated, there are a series of contradictions in the couple's statements.

As of today, the legal proceedings initiated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands remain open. For this reason, this Thursday, February 6, the program Y ahora Sonsoles has decided to dedicate part of its broadcast to analyzing everything that has happened in the last few hours.

| Atresmedia

However, what the audience least expected was the information that Paloma García-Pelayo was going to share with them next. A piece of information that could mark a turning point for this media couple.

As the collaborator has discovered, there is an evident contradiction in the testimonies that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez presented before the judge:

“In the statements made separately, there lies one of the keys for which the investigation continues to expand. Anabel is the first to testify, answers all the questions asked, and recounts what is already known by everyone.”

Paloma García-Pelayo surprises with the latest discovery about Anabel Pantoja's case

As Paloma García-Pelayo recalls, in her testimony, Anabel Pantoja states that “she is at the mall and receives a call from her partner.” “They find the baby in a condition that requires them to go to the clinic because she has a ‘specific crisis.’”

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Additionally, the influencer adds in her statement that “the baby had shown similar symptoms in previous days. That's it.” “Day 9, the day of the events known by everyone and officially communicated... She talks about day 9 when the episode occurs,” the television collaborator clarified.

It is then that David Rodríguez enters and “also offers his statement.” However, according to Paloma García-Pelayo, “they are different statements”:

“David's statement provides all the details of how he acts with the girl in the car, how he interacts with her, how he handles her... But he introduces a piece of information they didn't have until now. That the girl needed medical attention before January 9.”

| Atresmedia

Paloma García-Pelayo has assured that, before that day, they were at “a medical center to attend to the baby.” “It seems it was the day before, on the same day 8,” she added next.

However, Anabel Pantoja makes no mention of this event. Moreover, that day she posted a video of herself training with complete normality on her social media.

This testimony, combined with Anabel Pantoja's statement, raises alarms at the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands. Therefore, due to these “anomalies,” the judge deems it necessary to review all medical reports that exist for little Alma up to the day of her hospitalization.