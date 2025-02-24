Cold Water for Milan and Sasha After Shakira's Latest News: 'my Children...'

Shakira's Voice Has Gone Silent in Medellín, But Not by Choice. The Colombian star, who recently dazzled at the Univision awards from her concert in Barranquilla, has been forced to cancel her performance in the capital due to an unforeseen event.

Cold Water for Milan and Sasha, Piqué and Shakira's Children

The artist, who had already had to cancel a concert in Lima due to health issues, has expressed her deep sadness over this new cancellation. "My people of Medellín! It hurts me a lot not to be able to get on stage and sing for you with the enthusiasm I had."

"My children were excited to get to know Medellín, and I was eager to reunite with you and share all the surprises I had prepared for you," she lamented.

| Europa Press

The reason behind this decision was not a health issue for the artist, but a failure in the stage structure. During the setup at Estadio Atanasio Girardot, the stage roof suffered damage that compromised the safety of Shakira, her team, and the audience.

"I deeply regret the inconvenience, especially for those who have traveled. It's out of my hands and my production team's, but I'm sure we'll soon find a new date to celebrate together," she assured.

| Instagram, @shakira

The event organizing company, Páramo Presenta, confirmed the incident and explained that safety is the top priority. "The promoter and the artist's team are working together and hope to reschedule the date in the future."

"We understand that this decision may be upsetting for the audience who eagerly awaited the show, but the most important thing is everyone's safety," the company stated.

Shakira Cancels Another Concert

The cancellation has caused a wave of disappointment among Shakira's fans, who eagerly awaited her return to Colombian stages. However, the understanding and support for the artist have been overwhelming, recognizing that safety is paramount.

Shakira, who recently received six Univision awards, has once again demonstrated her professionalism and commitment to her audience. Despite the difficulties, the artist remains hopeful of being able to reunite soon with her followers in Medellín.