Cold Water in the Separation of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra: 'she Is...'

Pep Guardiola is going through a difficult time, not only in his professional life but also in his personal life. A few months ago, the coach and Cristina Serra, his wife of nearly three decades, decided to go their separate ways.

Although the couple has always kept their private life away from the spotlight, the news eventually came to light, generating a great media stir. Recently more details have been revealed about how the process is unfolding and how both parties are handling it.

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra Have Already Started the Divorce Process

The separation process, which is being handled with the utmost discretion, has been a topic of debate in the gossip press. According to Lorena Vázquez on Y ahora Sonsoles, the divorce is already underway and both parties have decided to manage it jointly.

"They are studying the divorce with the same lawyer for both," the communicator assures. With this information, it is confirmed that the couple is seeking a process without conflicts or confrontations.

Cristina Serra Is Going Through a Difficult Time

One of the most difficult aspects for Cristina Serra has been the public exposure of her separation. Accustomed to a low profile, the designer doesn't handle well being on magazine covers and television programs.

"She is upset about being in gossip magazines," Vázquez comments. The media pressure has added an extra burden to an already complicated process. Despite this, the former couple has found some relief in clarifying an important point: there were no third parties involved.

Las Mamarazzis have closely followed the case and have confirmed that the couple feels more at ease now that the truth is known. However, Cristina Serra is not handling well the media exposure of her separation.

The love story between Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra began many years ago and has always been characterized by discretion. However, the life of an elite coach involves a level of demand and exposure that may have taken a toll on their relationship.

Meanwhile Guardiola remains focused on his sports career, Cristina Serra tries to stay away from the media noise. Although their divorce has not yet been formalized, both seem determined to face this change with respect.