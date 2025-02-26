Cold Water Shock Live on Pope Francis: ‘the Worst Disease…’

Pope Francis's health keeps the world on edge, with a clinical picture that has been complicating in recent days. Admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for more than a week, the Pontiff has gone from bronchitis to bilateral pneumonia. A diagnosis now compounded by kidney failure that worsens his condition.

Although uncertainty is growing, the Vatican seeks to convey calm. The latest reports indicate that his condition remains delicate, but at least in the last few hours, it hasn't shown significant deterioration.

Age, A Determining Factor

One of the greatest challenges facing Pope Francis is his advanced age. His health has been influenced by a series of factors that are complicating his recovery. Antonio Pelayo, Antena 3's correspondent in the Vatican, has pointed out that "the worst illness the Pope has is age and the reckless pace he has maintained."

The Pope has traveled around the world, participating in numerous events and making visits to countries that have demanded considerable physical effort. These trips, along with his tireless schedule, have marked his health in recent years.

Moreover, not only is his physical health at stake, but also his ability to manage the stress that his position entails. The responsibility resting on his shoulders is immense, and the emotional strain it generates may be further affecting his health.

The Struggle for Recovery and His Uncertain Future

The Pope's medical situation is undoubtedly a delicate issue, and tension increases with the presence of kidney failure, which could be a symptom of sepsis, according to doctors. In the hospital, doctors continue to closely monitor his condition, awaiting new updates to better understand his evolution. In this context, José Beltrán, director of the religious magazine Vida Nueva, has expressed that the situation is "critical but stable" and that the Pope continues to receive the necessary care.

During the Angelus prayer this Sunday, Francis sent a message of confidence, assuring that he is fighting hard for his recovery. He thanked the doctors and healthcare staff for the care received and emphasized that rest is also part of his therapeutic process. Although the situation is serious, the Pontiff maintains faith in his recovery and continues to face his hospitalization with hope and gratitude.

This message of optimism comes at a time when many are wondering about the Pope's future. His role as a global spiritual leader remains vitally important to millions of faithful. In the coming days, more details about his evolution are expected, although the Vatican remains firm in its confidence that the Pope will overcome this difficult situation.