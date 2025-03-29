Pope Francis's Cold Shower for His Faithful: The News No One Demanded

Pope Francis's health has been a topic of great concern among the faithful. A few weeks ago, the Pontiff was hospitalized due to a severe respiratory infection, which left the Church in suspense. Although the Vatican has confirmed the schedule for Holy Week, it is still unclear if the Pope will be able to participate in the events.

At 88 years old, Pope Francis continues with intensive treatment and rehabilitation since his medical discharge. Despite efforts for his recovery, everything indicates that the main ceremonies will be officiated by cardinals instead of the Pope.

Who Will Lead the Holy Week Ceremonies?

Amid the uncertainty about the Pope's health, the Vatican is considering an alternative plan. In 2005, when Pope John Paul II was also gravely ill, he delegated his functions to close collaborators. It is expected that the cardinals closest to the Pontiff, such as Pietro Parolin and Giovanni Battista Re, will lead key events like Palm Sunday and the Holy Thursday Mass.

Although the schedule remains unchanged, the Pope's participation is uncertain, according to El Cronista. The faithful wanted him to preside over Holy Week, especially the Easter Mass, but everything indicates that the cardinals will assume these roles.

The Pope's convalescence could extend for at least two months, which casts doubt on his participation in other events scheduled for April. One of the most desired is the canonization of Carlo Acutis, which will be held on April 27. This event attracts thousands of faithful, and the absence of the Pope at this ceremony would be a historic event.

Despite his health condition, some rumors suggest that Pope Francis might make a symbolic appearance from the window of the Apostolic Palace. However, this has not been confirmed and depends on his recovery.

The Most Critical Moments for Pope Francis

The Pope's health condition has been very serious, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, in charge of his care, revealed some shocking details about the most difficult moments of his treatment. According to Alfieri, there was a critical point on February 28, when the Pope suffered a severe bronchospasm. At that moment, the doctors had to make a difficult decision: to keep fighting or let him go.

The medical team decided not to give up and opted for all possible therapies, even though they knew they could damage other organs. Despite the risks, the Pope was aware of how serious his situation was. Alfieri recounted that Pope Francis knew his life was in danger and, despite the suffering, asked them to be honest with him.

Although Holy Week continues with its schedule, Pope Francis's health remains an enigma. The Catholic community hopes that the Pontiff will recover to lead the most important moments of faith, but for now, the Vatican is preparing for a Holy Week without him.