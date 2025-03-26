Ana Rosa Quintana's Son's Comment to Kike Quintana That Has Shocked Everyone

On the show TardeAR, Álvaro Rojo Quintana, son of Ana Rosa Quintana, appeared to promote his new show, My Days in Prison. In this new format, he will interview six famous prisoners from this country. Additionally, Ana Rosa Quintana's son coincided on set with his cousin, Kike Quintana, where he made an unexpected comment.

Ana Rosa Quintana's son has confessed how this innovative show for the platform will be. He will be accompanied by Juan Manuel Medina Andrés, who will be the co-host of the format alongside him.

What surprised the audience was not only the announcement of the show but also the unprecedented encounter on set between Álvaro and Kike Quintana, Ana Rosa's nephew. For the first time, they appeared live together, which caused great expectation among the viewers.

Kike Quintana, known for his sense of humor, didn't take long to joke with his cousin. However, what really left everyone speechless was Álvaro's unexpected confession.

In a joking tone, he said, "We are dedicated to getting people out of prison. But I think we should put this type of people in," referring playfully to his cousin.

The comment provoked a great reaction on set. Frank Blanco, host of TardeAR, didn't hesitate to respond live: "I think TardeAR has chosen the wrong cousin," admiring Álvaro Rojo's professionalism.

Kike Quintana and Ana Rosa Quintana's Son Star in a Fun Moment on TardeAR

The audience enjoyed this moment, which was one of the most talked-about of the show. The good relationship between Álvaro and Kike was evident with the jokes and camaraderie between them. To close this fun episode, they both shared a hug that pleased everyone present on set.

Without a doubt, Álvaro Rojo Quintana's visit left unforgettable moments on TardeAR. His charisma and spontaneity were key to winning over the viewers. Additionally, the chemistry with his cousin Kike led to a scene that brought more than one laugh and showed the great family bond they have.

The new show My Days in Prison promises to be an innovative and emotion-filled format. With interviews with famous prisoners and a unique approach, Álvaro Rojo Quintana ventures into a territory little explored on Spanish television. His appearance on TardeAR was the best appetizer for what's to come.