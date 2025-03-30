Carolina of Monaco's Youngest Daughter Breaks Silence and Reveals the Family Secret

Alexandra of Hanover, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has spoken like never before about her family life. In a recent interview, the 25-year-old royal shared how she views her siblings and her relationship with them. Although she is known for her discretion, Alexandra did not hesitate to explain how her family has been essential in shaping her personal and professional path.

Despite the differences that exist in her family, Alexandra provides details about her relationship with each of them. Additionally, she has no qualms about highlighting the essential role her mother, Princess Caroline, plays. She describes her as a brave and strong woman who has always known how to overcome family tragedies with serenity.

| Europa Press

A Close Bond with Her Mother and a Promising Future

Princess Caroline, at 68 years old, remains a key figure in Alexandra's life, who considers her her greatest advisor. According to the young woman, her mother is always willing to help her with any problem, addressing difficult situations calmly and without drama. "She is truly a pillar for all of us," says the youngest daughter of the Monegasque princess, who has always been able to count on her support.

Regarding her identity, Alexandra of Hanover admits that she feels a deep connection with both her Monegasque and her German and Austrian sides. "It depends on the moment," she notes, showing how complex and rich her cultural heritage is.

In her personal life, the young woman has been in a relationship for over five years with Ben Sylvester Strautmann. The young man is an heir to a prominent German family. Together, they have been seen on various occasions, such as during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they appeared close and affectionate.

| Instagram, @alex.hanover

A Literary Future Full of Promises

Alexandra is a graduate in History and Literature from Columbia University in Paris and holds a degree in Political Science in New York. She is very clear about her professional future, although her name is synonymous with royalty, the young woman has aspirations in the publishing world. In the interview, Alexandra reveals her interest in the world of letters and dreams of becoming a successful writer.

With her discipline and self-demanding character, Alexandra has learned from a young age to face the challenges that life presents her. Her love for sports, a legacy from her figure skating days, remains one of her passions. Additionally, her personal and sophisticated style, influenced by her mother and maternal grandmother, reflects her natural elegance.