Carolina of Monaco and the Rumors About Charlene That Break Albert and His Children

The relationship between Charlene of Monaco and her children, Jacques and Gabriella, has been a topic of debate for years. Despite being their biological mother, many question whether she has truly embraced her maternal role. Her constant absences, coupled with her health issues, have raised doubts about who has really been in charge of raising the twins.

Since marrying Prince Albert, Charlene has faced prolonged periods away from the principality, fueling all kinds of speculations. Her stay in Switzerland to treat a supposed infection was one of the episodes that caused the most questions. Some sources claim that her health condition was related to the excessive use of sleeping pills and antidepressants.

An Absent Mother and a Childhood Under the Guardianship of Caroline of Monaco

If there is anyone who has suffered from Charlene's absences, it has been her children. Jacques and Gabriella, 10 years old (10 años), have grown up without a constant maternal figure. Far from being Charlene who has been present in their education and daily life, it has been pointed out that the palace staff have been responsible for filling her absence.

In this context, Caroline of Monaco has assumed an essential role in the upbringing of the little ones. Prince Albert's sister has been very involved in their lives, to the point of becoming the maternal figure of reference for them.

Her presence alongside the twins has been constant. She has participated in their education, been by their side at official events, and ensured the emotional stability that the absence of their biological mother has not been able to provide. The images of Caroline with Jacques and Gabriella at public engagements reinforce the perception that her role has been much more significant than Charlene's.

The Weight of the Royal Family in Raising the Twins

While Albert of Monaco has tried to balance his role as a father with his responsibilities as head of state, the reality is that his time with the children has been limited. This has left Caroline as the essential pillar in their lives. On the few occasions when Charlene has been seen with her children, the coldness in her demeanor has been evident.

Her emotional distance has given rise to speculations about the true bond she maintains with them. As Jacques and Gabriella grow, they assume the absence of their mother, Charlene of Monaco. Will the princess be able to make up for lost time and fully assume her role as a mother, or will Caroline continue to be the maternal figure who has joined them since childhood?