Charles, William, and Harry, Speechless: What Nobody Knew About Queen Elizabeth II Comes to Light

Queen Elizabeth II faced a difficult period in her life after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. The passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been by her side for more than 70 years, left an indelible mark on the Queen. Despite her usual strength, this tragedy marked a turning point in her life.

Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle, after being admitted for a procedure related to a heart problem. The Queen, determined to be close to him, did not leave his side in his final days, but she couldn't say goodbye in time. The speed with which Philip left surprised everyone, including the palace staff who couldn't wake the Queen.

| Europa Press

The Duke of Edinburgh, a Man Prepared to Depart

Philip always spoke calmly about death, in his conversation with biographer Gyles Brandreth, he said: "Death is part of life, you have to accept it." Throughout his life, death had been a constant. From a young age, he suffered numerous losses: his grandfather was murdered, his favorite sister died in an accident, and his uncle and father also died prematurely.

Philip did not fear dying, as he knew that sooner or later everyone must face it. "I'm quite prepared to die," he declared at the time. In his later years, his mind was already prepared for the inevitable farewell, although the Queen, still with her strength, was devastated.

Queen Elizabeth II Faced the Pain in Silence

With Philip's death, Queen Elizabeth II was plunged into deep sadness. Despite being known for her stoicism, the days following the loss of her beloved husband were marked by an enormous void that no one could fill. Prince Andrew, speaking on behalf of the Queen, mentioned that she was "incredibly stoic" in the face of the tragedy, but also acknowledged the pain that this departure caused in her life.

| Mediaset

"He left a huge void in her life," said Prince Andrew, who also commented that the Queen had described her husband Philip's death as "a miracle." This phrase referred to the fact that Philip died at home, surrounded by his family, and not in a hospital under the strict restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite her pain, the Queen kept firm in her role as monarch.

Philip's Funeral: A Ceremony Marked by Distance

Philip's funeral was a sad event, but laden with symbolism: it was the first time Prince Harry reunited with the royal family since his interview with Oprah. During the ceremony, the Queen, standing in her pew, was photographed at a significant distance from the members of her family. The image of Elizabeth II with her black mask and in silence as she watched the ceremony touched the hearts of millions around the world.

The Queen, still in her pain, had to deal with the funeral arrangements, ensuring that every detail was met, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic. Despite everything, her determination to continue with her responsibilities was clear: "Life goes on," she said firmly, although her pain was evident. Philip was always her "strength and stay," and now, it has been revealed that she couldn't even say goodbye to him in his last breath.