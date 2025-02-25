Photo of Prince Harry Confirming His Health Condition Reaches Buckingham

Prince Harry's latest appearance at the Invictus Games has drawn attention due to a noticeable change in his image. Recent photographs show a significant progression in a medical condition he is experiencing.

An Evident Change That Has Sparked Expert Analysis

The outlet Vanitatis has consulted two specialists to analyze the Duke of Sussex's hair condition. Dr. Ignacio Sevilla, medical director of Svenson and Dr. Stefania Mancinelli from the Insparya Clinic Málaga have analyzed his case in detail. Both agree that Prince Harry's alopecia is genetic in origin but with an unusual pattern of hair loss.

| Europa Press, AlinaKho, en.e-noticies.cat

Unlike most cases of androgenetic alopecia, the prince maintains a well-defined frontal line without pronounced receding. However, the most sparse area is on the top of his head, which has raised questions about whether his case could be influenced by other factors.

What Type of Alopecia Does Prince Harry Have?

Experts explain that Harry's alopecia distribution is atypical. "It could be androgenetic alopecia but with a female pattern of hair loss, known as FAGA," they explain. Mancinelli highlights that "his hair loss is advanced but diffuse and without a recession in the implantation line," making it difficult to determine its progression.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sevilla suggests the possibility that, in addition to androgenetic alopecia, the prince might be experiencing another type of alopecia. "It could be inflammatory alopecia, thought to have an autoimmune basis and causes hair loss that can be associated with stress situations," he notes.

Both agree that his alopecia is in an advanced stage and that his margin for improvement is limited. In cases like his, a hair transplant could be an alternative, but the amount of hair available for transplant would not be sufficient to cover the entire affected area with density.

| Europa Press

The Comparison With Prince William and the Future of Their Children

Harry's case has led to questions about why Prince William has lost hair at a much faster rate despite being only two years older. Specialists remind that androgenetic alopecia has a polygenic component, meaning its development varies depending on multiple genetic factors.

The genetic component plays a key role in the possibility of William and Harry's children inheriting this condition. However, they emphasize that advances in hair treatments could help slow the process. "If the children start treating alopecia early with regenerative or pharmacological hair treatments, they could halt or slow the process," Mancinelli warns.

Although Harry's alopecia is in an advanced stage, its progression could stabilize with the right treatments. For now, his image continues to generate debate, especially due to the way his case has evolved compared to his brother's.