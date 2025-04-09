The Latest on Charles III: Camilla Doesn't Hide What Her Inner Circle Reveals

After a brief hospital stay due to complications with his cancer treatment, King Charles III of England has made a surprising comeback. Despite rumors about his health, the king has continued with his institutional agenda and has traveled to Italy for a state visit. Thus, Charles III shows that he is "in excellent shape," according to sources close to the Royal Household.

Charles III's visit to Italy, just after being discharged, has garnered significant media attention. The 76-year-old British monarch has not only dispelled fears about his health but has also shown his determination to fully meet his responsibilities. "Italy was never in doubt," some close sources noted, referring to the planned visit, which went off without a hitch despite the king's recent medical issues.

| Europa Press

Charles III Shows His Strength and Dedication to Work

In recent days, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement explaining that Charles III had been admitted due to temporary side effects from his treatment. Fortunately, the king was able to return home the same day, although some events were rescheduled. Despite this setback, Charles III has made it clear that institutional work is essential to him and he already feels strong after a brief rest.

The British king is known for his dedication to his role, and his doctors often recommend more rest. However, he has expressed on various occasions that he feels most alive when he is in contact with his people and performing his royal duties. Unlike others in his situation, Charles III doesn't seem willing to let his health prevent him from fulfilling his obligations.

| Europa Press

A Return Full of Energy and Optimism

Upon their arrival in Italy, Charles III and Queen Camilla were warmly received, and their good spirits were evident. The royals landed in Rome on April 7, just as rumors of possible visit cancellations began to circulate. However, Charles III surprised everyone by keeping the visit, which, according to the press, reinforces the image of a strong king committed to his duties.

The British press also highlighted that this trip has an important personal component: on April 9, the royals will celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary. Despite recent challenges, the monarch and his wife appeared optimistic and grateful for the security provided during their journey.