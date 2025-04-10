Breaking News on King Felipe and Queen Letizia's Marriage: Everything Is Already Decided

Felipe de Borbón and his wife Letizia Ortiz were seen this Tuesday at the Congress of Deputies to preside over the commemorative event for International Romani Day. An event that commemorated the 600 years since their arrival on the Iberian Peninsula, and in which the monarchs couldn't hide how their marriage is.

The kings, who appeared very close, were relaxed and smiling while being photographed with those present. More and more frequently, Felipe and Letizia showcase their closeness and naturalness, as well as gestures between them that reveal the good relationship they keep. Glances, discreet whispers, as well as body language that undoubtedly shows trust.

It is true that the parents of Princess Leonor usually show sobriety at events and follow protocol. But it is also common to see them sharing confidences, laughing, or even breaking protocol at times, showcasing the naturalness that characterizes them.

Last Tuesday's event was the first in which the queen appeared after the publication of the bikini photos of Princess Leonor on a beach in Uruguay. Images that the kings wouldn't have liked.

In fact, it was reported that Felipe VI had felt hurt because they overshadow the work the heiress is doing. It was also mentioned that Letizia was upset by the "constant harassment" her eldest daughter receives.

Beyond the heiress's photos, it is a fact that the kings are going through a good moment as a couple. In the latest joint events they have attended, the king has been seen especially affectionate in public with Letizia. The queen, meanwhile, reciprocates but, being more shy, in a more subtle way.

That the son of the emeritus holds his wife by the waist or offers her his arm to lean on shows a close, kind, and very spontaneous king. More than two decades have passed since that May 22, 2004, when the heir to the throne and the journalist from Televisión Española got married.

Throughout all these years, gestures of affection between them have been common. Like when they traveled to the Netherlands and Queen Letizia suffered a painful relapse of the Morton’s neuroma she suffers from.

It was then that the monarch was especially alert to his wife, whom he wrapped in his arms, perhaps to support her, aware of the difficult time she was going through. A gesture of love that the queen received gladly and that shows the union between them.