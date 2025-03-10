Official: The Latest on Pope Francis's Health, According to the Vatican

Pope Francis, 88 years old, has been hospitalized since February 14. His hospitalization occurred following the diagnosis of bronchitis that later developed into bilateral pneumonia. During his stay at the medical center, his health condition has varied, with episodes of acute respiratory failure and mild renal insufficiency.

In this situation, the Pontiff has required constant monitoring by the medical team. However, the most recent report on his progress, dated March 8, indicates that the Pontiff is responding favorably to the treatment and that his recovery is progressing gradually.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The joy for the faithful was immense this Monday, March 10, upon learning the new medical report. According to the communication team of the Holy See, Pope Francis's condition is good. The Pontiff has had "a peaceful night" and, after waking up, "is resting."

The Last Words of Pope Francis from the Hospital

The Angelus is a well-known traditional prayer that Catholics pray three times a day—at dawn, noon, and dusk—to commemorate the Incarnation of the Son of God. On Sundays at noon, Pope Francis usually leads this prayer from St. Peter's Square.

Generally, he delivers some words that are usually joined by a brief reflection on the day's Gospel and blessing the faithful present. However, on this occasion, due to his hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Pope Francis could not officiate it in person. Nevertheless, he wanted to be present through a written message.

From the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Pope Francis wanted to convey a message of gratitude yesterday, Sunday, March 9. With his words, he highlighted the great work of the medical staff and volunteers. Despite his delicate health condition, the Pontiff has maintained his closeness with the faithful and those joining him in his recovery.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis dedicated words of heartfelt thanks to all the healthcare professionals who are watching over his well-being during these weeks. Meanwhile, he wanted to emphasize the importance of compassion and accompaniment in difficult times, which bring light in the midst of the "night of pain." Additionally, he took the opportunity to address those who have prayed for him, assuring that their prayers are reciprocated with the same devotion.

Although Pope Francis has been hospitalized for more than three weeks, it seems that his recovery will be a slow and delicate process. The medical reports indicate favorable progress, but his delicate health condition and advanced age could complicate the evolution. Meanwhile, the Pontiff continues to cling to faith and the support of the faithful, trusting that his improvement will come with time and proper care.