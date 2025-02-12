Breaking News About Joaquín Sánchez and His Wedding With Susana Saborido: 'I Would Love...'

Through his current television program, Joaquín Sánchez has revealed a last-minute update related to his wedding with Susana Saborido. "I would love to be able to propose to my wife again," the former player has stated.

In a few hours, a new episode of El Capitán en América, a new audiovisual project documenting this media-savvy family's latest trip to the United States, will air.

During this family adventure, Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their daughters have had the opportunity to experience new things, including living with a Navajo Indian family.

Now, after seeing how they spent an entire day in Arizona without their phones and without internet connection, this media-savvy family is diving into a new adventure.

As we have seen in the preview, Joaquín Sánchez and his family will travel to one of the most visited cities in the United States: Las Vegas.

However, before embarking on this trip, the former player has shared with the cameras of El Capitán en América a last-minute update about his marriage to Susana Saborido.

Despite being married for 20 years, one of his greatest wishes is to walk down the aisle again. For this reason, Joaquín Sánchez doesn't want to miss the opportunity to relive this moment in Las Vegas: "I would love to be able to propose to my wife again."

The journey of Joaquín Sánchez and his family through America continues tirelessly. This Wednesday, February 12, at 10:45 p.m., El Capitán en América returns to Antena 3's line-up with new adventures.

After attending the inauguration of a Betis fan club in Hollywood, experiencing the adrenaline of a rodeo, and flying over the majestic Grand Canyon, it's time to take a break. And what better way than to spend a few days in Las Vegas.

According to Joaquín Sánchez, he has a clear purpose in this city: for both Susana and his daughters to make one of their wishes come true. "Just as I want them to overcome some fears, I also want them to fulfill their desires," the athlete has stated.

However, despite still not knowing what Susana Saborido and his two daughters will ask for, he already knows what wish he wants to make come true. The former player has assured that he "would love to propose to his wife again."