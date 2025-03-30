Bombshell: King Charles III's Meeting with Spain's Most Famous Alleged Lover

In the world of royalty, meetings between prominent figures always spark public interest. Throughout history, there have been meetings among members of royal families. However, some of these events go unnoticed until surprising details come to light, like the case of an unexpected meeting.

Recently, there has been renewed talk about an event that occurred several years ago. This would have taken place between Prince Charles, now Charles III, and a well-known woman. The information about this meeting was revived after a moment of great importance in the British royalty.

Meeting at Balmoral: Memories of Charles III

The Mexican figure Genoveva Casanova, who was once closely linked with the European aristocratic circle, met Prince Charles years ago. This meeting happened when Casanova accompanied the Duchess of Alba, her former mother-in-law, to a dinner at Balmoral Castle. At that aristocratic gathering, Casanova would have met Charles III, describing him as "charming" and "very nice."

In her memories, Casanova didn't overlook the moment when Charles III gave her a memorable compliment: "You're much more beautiful than your mother-in-law had told me." This comment remained etched in the model's memory and continues to be one of the most important details for her. The anecdote, publicly shared by Casanova, became relevant again after the coronation of Charles III.

The Controversy with Frederik of Denmark

After the incident with Charles III, Genoveva found herself embroiled in another large-scale scandal in November 2023. The Mexican was photographed in Madrid with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, which caused multiple rumors. Although both denied any relationship beyond friendship, the media quickly speculated about the nature of their bond.

The scandal cast doubt on the stability of the Danish royal family, further fueling rumors about Frederik's private life. However, Frederik's coronation as King of Denmark helped calm the waters, dispelling any tension. Despite this, the topic remains a point of interest and speculation in the media.