Ben Affleck Stars in an Unexpected Scandal That Leaves Jennifer López Marked

Ben Affleck is at the center of controversy following his approach to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Although both have insisted that their relationship is solely friendship and for the well-being of their children, rumors of a possible reconciliation continue to grow. This scandal has caused a strong reaction from Jennifer López, who, according to close sources, is deeply upset.

The Batman actor and Jennifer Garner were married for over a decade, forming a family with their three children. After their divorce in 2018, they maintained a cordial relationship based on co-parenting, something that was always a priority for both. However, with the recent separation of Affleck and López, his bond with Garner seems to have strengthened more than ever.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck reunited in 2021 and rekindled their romance with a wedding in 2022. What seemed like a fairy tale ended in a divorce that has been the subject of countless speculations. Some point out that Affleck never stopped feeling a deep affection for Garner, while others believe he was simply seeking emotional refuge in someone who has always been by his side.

The truth is that, in recent months, Affleck and Garner have been seen together on several occasions. Recent photographs show them enjoying an activity with their son Samuel, where even gestures of closeness between them were captured. These images have further fueled rumors of a possible reconciliation.

The portal Page Six has reported that, according to a source close to Jennifer Garner, the actress is completely happy with her current partner, John Miller. The same source has assured that Garner and Affleck only share a close co-parenting relationship, but without any romantic intention involved. However, these statements have not been enough to stop the speculations.

Another aspect that has drawn attention is John Miller's discontent with the relationship between his girlfriend and her ex-husband. It is said that, although he understands Affleck's need to be present for his children, he feels that his bond with Garner is going too far. The businessman, according to anonymous sources, has expressed feeling like a third wheel on several occasions.

Family celebrations have been one of the points of conflict in this story. Affleck has spent Christmas and Thanksgiving with Garner and their children, which has caused discomfort in his close circle. For some, this only reaffirms the theory that the actor never left his life with Garner behind, something that may have influenced his separation from López.

Jennifer López, Blamed Because of Ben Affleck

The media outlet Daily Mail has collected statements from another source close to Affleck, who claims that the actor considers Garner "the love of his life." According to this testimony, the actress was always present in his most difficult moments, including his separation from Jennifer López.

"They are best friends and share children," the source has stated, implying that their bond is unbreakable. All this has placed Jennifer López at the center of the scandal, and she is very hurt.

López finds herself in a difficult position. The singer and actress has avoided making direct comments about the situation, but people close to her assure that she is upset. Sources have revealed that the artist feels betrayed and hurt, as she expected Affleck to fight more for their relationship.

For many, this love triangle is a reflection of Affleck's complicated love life. The actor has gone through numerous ups and downs in his relationships and has shown to have a connection with Garner that is difficult to break. Although his story with López seemed to be a second chance at love, recent events suggest otherwise.

Social media have not taken long to react to this controversy. Fans have divided opinions: some believe that Affleck and Garner should get back together, while others defend Jennifer López. The situation continues to generate debate, and each new appearance of the protagonists further fuels the speculations.