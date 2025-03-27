Belén Esteban Calls Inés Hernand a Witch and Something Nobody Demanded Happens

The day has arrived, after much speculation, TVE confirmed this Thursday the launch of La familia de la tele. This new daily afternoon magazine will be produced by LA OSA Producciones Audiovisuales, responsible for Ni que fuéramos. However, what has most surprised about the promotion of the new television format has been what happened in the meeting between Inés Hernand and Belén Esteban.

The program will feature a top-level team: María Patiño, Aitor Albizua, and Inés Hernand. Although TVE hasn't officially confirmed it, it has been known that La familia de la tele will premiere on April 22.

| TVE

It will fill the gap left by La Moderna and El cazador. Everything indicates that it will start after Valle Salvaje, around 5:05 p.m. Additionally, it will include the broadcast of La Promesa as its main feature.

This Is How the First Meeting Between Belén Esteban and Inés Hernand on TVE Went

To announce this great news, TVE launched a promotion that no one expected, very special with the collaborators of Ni que fuéramos. In it, they recreated an iconic scene from The Wizard of Oz.

Belén Esteban appeared dressed as Dorothy. On her way, she encountered Inés Hernand, who played the Wicked Witch of the West.

| TVE

"The one we were missing, the witch," said Belén Esteban in the promotion. In response to this comment, Inés Hernand replied with irony: "Some see a witch and others see a person eager to succeed."

The interaction didn't end there. "We're going to a very big place," stated Belén, referring to TVE. To which Inés Hernand replied: "A big place where structured families and unstructured ones like you also fit."

Belén Esteban Is Willing to Give It Her All in the New Format Alongside Inés Hernand

With this amusing scene, Belén Esteban made a clear decision: she will follow the yellow brick road. She simulated her willingness to arrive at TVE eager to give it her all. It seems that Belén Esteban is eager to work alongside Inés Hernand and the rest of her colleagues on this new project.

| TVE

This promotion has cleared all doubts. The rumors about the future of the collaborators of Ni que fuéramos have ended. Now it has been confirmed that their destination will be TVE.

The public network is betting big on this new format. The anticipation is high, and with such a media-savvy team, La familia de la tele promises to revolutionize afternoon television. The audience is already eagerly awaiting its premiere.