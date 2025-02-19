Bad News for Jennifer López After Breaking up With Ben Affleck: 'he Still Is…'

Jennifer López hasn't been able to get back on her feet since she definitively broke up with Ben Affleck last August. Since then, she has been going through a rough patch that has led to JLo only receiving bad news, such as the cancellation of her tour due to low sales. Part of her dismay stems from the fact that, according to sources close to the singer, "she's still very much in love with Ben."

Recently, it emerged that the actress wasn't ready to fall in love, although she didn't completely close the door to love. International media point out that there is a need for Jennifer to be close to Affleck and she might be thinking about moving near him. López maintains that it's for the kids, but the singer's interests might be different.

Jennifer López Receives Bad News After Breaking Up with Ben Affleck

Jennifer López is experiencing one of her worst phases both personally and professionally. Six months after divorcing Ben Affleck, it seems that bad luck has settled in the life of the Latin singer. After separating from Ben, Jennifer has only received bad news related to her professional career.

On one hand, she continues to be undervalued in her acting role, feeling the rejection of the film industry. To this, we must add the cancellation of her latest tour due to low sales. All this while she hasn't recovered from her breakup with Affleck.

Sources close to Jennifer state that "she's still very much in love with Ben," and this is affecting López's life. To the point that, a few days ago, she admitted not being ready to fall in love again. However, she didn't close the doors to love, as she considers herself a very romantic person.

"Her ego is shattered," says Jennifer's close circle after the latest blows she has received in her career and personal life. The 55-year-old diva has decided to take refuge in her family and spend some time focusing on caring for her children. However, she is not oblivious to the criticism she is receiving after releasing her autobiographical film This Is Me... Now.

Jennifer López Can't Forget Ben Affleck

While Jennifer López's professional career is going through a difficult time, she has decided to salvage her relationship with Ben Affleck. The divorce is still ongoing, but JLo refuses to completely distance herself from the Batman actor.

In fact, it has been revealed that, contrary to what might have been expected, the singer hasn't left Los Angeles as anticipated. After the separation, it was believed she would return to Miami or New York, but Jennifer has changed her plans.

Instead of putting distance with Ben, she is considering moving to Brentwood, very close to her ex-partner. People close to López say she isn't ready to forget Affleck definitively and wants to continue being part of his life.

Her excuse for this change of residence focuses on not wanting her children to be far from the actor's family. However, for many, the reality is that she is still in love with him and would settle for maintaining a friendship with Ben. "She imagines they will have a relationship as close as the one he has with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner," they explain.

Meanwhile, Ben's reaction to Jennifer's closeness is still unknown. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he felt somewhat uncomfortable with JLo's refusal to distance herself from him. Unlike the singer, Affleck has moved on and, although he hasn't rebuilt his life, he has no intention of giving it another chance.