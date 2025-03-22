Antonio David Flores Gives an Exclusive About Fidel Albiac That Could Change Everything

Antonio David Flores has revealed in one of his videos the businesses that Fidel Albiac had in the past. The YouTuber referred to Campolbiac SL, the company that Rocío Carrasco's husband had with the Campos.

Fidel Albiac was at the helm of this entity dedicated to livestock farming that began its activities in 2003. A date when Rocío Jurado had already married the bullfighter Ortega Cano.

According to one of the collaborators on Antonio David's YouTube channel, this company would, when the time came, take over Ortega Cano's livestock in the event of Rocío Jurado's death. A strategy that Albiac would have devised with the matriarch of the Campos clan.

Antonio David then took the floor to reveal how the mentioned company ended. The Andalusian explained that it was established with the intention of taking over the Yerbabuena iron livestock.

What ultimately happened is that under the name of this company, a small shop was opened in a shopping center in La Moraleja, frequented by many well-known faces. There, an establishment was set up that only remained open for three months. "A 269 sq. ft. (25 square meters) shop where cold cuts were sold," pointed out Rocío Flores's father.

It is clear that Albiac could not achieve his goal. Rocío Jurado passed away in 2006, and it was not until 2013 that José Ortega Cano sold the Yerbabuena estate, including the livestock, the iron, and the stud farm, to some Peruvian ranchers.

On the mentioned estate, located in the Sevillian municipality of Castiblanco de los Arroyos, grazed the livestock of the same name. An iron that the bullfighter and the Chipiona artist acquired in 1995.

What Antonio David has highlighted is that the good relationship that the Campos family and Fidel Albiac have boasted about goes beyond a simple friendship. Among them arose the opportunity to do business, and for this reason, they created the mentioned company.

María Teresa Campos herself on more than one occasion made clear the strong bond she maintained with Rocío Carrasco's husband. In an interview, the presenter admitted that Fidel was a great support for her. "If I have a bad day, I talk to Fidel and it passes," she acknowledged about the lawyer.

On another occasion, Terelu Campos's mother referred to Fidel as a "wonderful person thanks to whom Rocío Carrasco is standing." A statement that coincides with the testimony of Antonio David Flores, who has recalled the businesses that Albiac and the Campos had in hand.