Antonio David Flores, Completely Emotional, Reveals the Truth About Rocío Flores

Antonio David interrupted one of his live broadcasts last Tuesday night to answer a phone call from his daughter Rocío. The young woman wanted to be the first to congratulate her father on Father's Day. A gesture that caused the man from Málaga to be unable to set aside his feelings.

"My daughter wants to publicly congratulate me on Father's Day," announced the visibly emotional former civil guard. The young woman wanted to be the first to contact her father to convey what she and her siblings had to say to him. "I was excited to congratulate you in front of your followers," stated Rocío Carrasco's daughter.

Then, Rocío gave a brief speech: "I feel proud and super lucky, you are our essential pillar and I feel very grateful. I love you," she concluded.

Antonio David Flores Gets Emotional Hearing His Daughter Rocío's Words

Flores, unable to hold back tears, ended the connection with Rocío with a "thank you, I love you all very much."

The young woman's words highlight the strong bond between father and daughter. For years, they have shown themselves to be united and strong despite adversity. Not even when Rocío Jurado's daughter accused Antonio David of alleged mistreatment and vicarious violence did Rocío Flores change her stance.

This is the first time Rocío has intervened live on her father's channel to congratulate him on March 19. Until now, the young woman used her social media on such a significant date to dedicate a few words to him.

Two years ago, Manuel Bedmar's girlfriend thanked her father for being "the only person who has never let go of my hand. For respecting my decisions and just listening to me when I need it."

Antonio David Flores's Daughter Describes Her Father as the essential Pillar of Her Life

A post in which she also took the opportunity to throw a jab at those who criticize her for continuing to support Rocío Carrasco's ex. "No matter what anyone says, I feel very fortunate that you are my father and my siblings'," she hinted then.

Additionally, she concluded her message by showing her support for those who follow her father's example. "To the rest of the dads and moms who are both father and mother at the same time, also, HAPPY DAY I ADMIRE YOU," wrote Rocío.

More than a decade after last seeing her mother, Rocío is aware of the role her father plays in her life and her brother's. It is for this reason that Rocío Jurado's granddaughter wanted to intervene live, managing to move the patriarch of the Flores clan.