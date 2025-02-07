Antonio Banderas Makes a Radical Turn in Karla Sofía Gascón's Soap Opera: 'He Has Had…'

On the occasion of the premiere of his latest musical, Antonio Banderas has given a new interview. At this moment, he had no problem breaking his silence to give a radical twist to the Karla Sofía Gascón saga: "She had the greatness to apologize."

For several days, this well-known Spanish actress has become the center of attention. And all this after the reappearance of some old tweets with racist and Islamophobic content that she posted between 2020 and 2023.

These messages came to light shortly before her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in the movie Emilia Pérez was announced. As expected, this scandal has caused a great wave of criticism on social media against Karla Sofía Gascón.

So much so that, in reply to this controversy, Antonio Banderas's fellow professional decided to delete the tweets and offered a public apology. However, everything indicates that this gesture hasn't been enough to calm the situation.

For this reason, Jacques Audiard, the director of the film, has chosen to completely dissociate himself from the actress. Additionally, Karla Sofía Gascón has decided not to attend the upcoming Goya Awards ceremony, all to prevent this controversy from affecting her castmates.

Now, amid this scandal, Antonio Banderas has given an interview to 20 Minutos to promote Gypsy, the fourth musical he directs. A show that, starting today, will be available at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid.

However, although the conversation has revolved around his new professional project, this media outlet has taken the opportunity to ask him about Karla Sofía Gascón. At this moment, the actor and director has given a radical twist to the controversy with his personal opinion.

Antonio Banderas speaks out about the Karla Sofía Gascón saga

During his interview, journalist Alfonso Ortega mentioned to Antonio Banderas how much it can affect an actor to share their opinions through social media. And for this, he used the example of Karla Sofía Gascón.

Taking advantage of the commotion caused around this case, the communicator asked the actor if he thinks this could affect "her chances of getting the Oscar."

"Yes, it can affect her. She had the greatness to apologize, but everything gets very complicated, that's the truth. The voter at a certain moment will say: 'If you've messed with my community, I'm very sorry, but I can't give you that vote.'"

Nevertheless, in an attempt to justify Karla Sofía Gascón's actions, Antonio Banderas wanted to make it very clear that "the nominees are also people, right?"