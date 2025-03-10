Doctors Will Give a Statement on Pope Francis's Health Today, the Vatican says

The entire world is watching the evolution of Pope Francis's health. The Vatican provides daily updates on his condition, although Sunday was an exception. However, this Monday they did provide an update to the faithful, assuring that he is stable and hasn't suffered any new crises.

However, there is a detail that will keep Pope Francis's most devoted followers on edge for hours. It is expected that the Vatican will issue a new statement this Monday afternoon, as the doctors have deemed it necessary. It is unknown what kind of details will be revealed by the Holy See, although the attention is at its peak.

It should be noted that, although they provide daily updates on his condition, the prognosis of his illness is reserved. So there is still information that escapes and is not shared. In fact, the daily reports are limited to explaining whether he has needed new respiratory assistance or not and if he has suffered any crisis or fever.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Many Days

The Pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14. Since then, his condition has gone through different phases. The delicate state of health in the early days required him to need mechanical assistance to breathe.

Additionally, on some days he has also had a fever, a sign of infection in some part of his body. Be that as it may, the truth is that Pope Francis has proven to be a strong and brave man. Also very aware, as he has actively participated in all of his therapies at all times.

Even so, he is approaching a month of hospitalization, and it seems that things are not going to change in the short term. His health remains delicate, and he still needs assistance to breathe comfortably. Therefore, all the faithful hope to receive the news someday that he leaves the hospital and can finally recover at the Vatican.

| Europa Press

Thousands of Daily Prayers for Pope Francis's Health

Meanwhile, hundreds of faithful gather every day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to pray for his speedy recovery. As a token of his gratitude, last week Pope Francis recorded a voice message to thank his followers. It was a beautiful and emotional message, but also one of concern.

Indeed, the Pontiff's voice was noticeably affected and faltering. There is no doubt that he is going through a difficult time, but his daily struggle is one of his best assets. So, there is nothing left but to wait and see what new information the Vatican reveals this afternoon.