Ángela Portero Announces Rocío Carrasco's Most Sought-After News: 'It's Not Forbidden'

The name Rocío Carrasco was heard again just a few days ago on Telecinco. Amador Mohedano reappeared on ¡De Viernes! after more than three years without setting foot on a Mediaset set. Rocío Jurado's brother made it clear that he had been prevented from talking about his niece, something that Ángela Portero quickly denied: "It's not forbidden," the journalist firmly defended.

"We don't forbid you from talking about anything here," Santi Acosta, the host of the aforementioned show, also clarified. However, the Andalusian insisted on his stance. Despite the attempts of several program members to deny this serious accusation, the guest justified to the audience what had happened.

| Telecinco

Ángela Portero Contradicts Amador Mohedano in His Latest Interview

"I haven't come to this program before because I said I wanted to defend my family," Amador stated, referring to the documentary that Telecinco aired about Antonio David Flores's ex. "It's a very big outrage, and I can't allow it," Mohedano added, showing his disagreement with the testimony his niece provided.

"You told me it was forbidden to talk to Rocío Carrasco," he repeated again.

It was then that Antonio Rossi clarified: "It was, it was," the panelist remarked. A statement that implied that, indeed, for a time it was forbidden to talk about Rocío Carrasco, but not anymore.

| Telecinco

With this point clarified, Amador then lashed out at his sister's daughter, whom he accused of having "treated him like a rag."

It should be remembered that in 2023 Mediaset banned certain well-known faces. Then, some celebrities who had occupied many hours of television were no longer talked about. In that list of names was the entire Jurado clan: Rocío Carrasco, Amador Mohedano, Gloria Camila Ortega, and other relatives.

Amador Mohedano Didn't Hide His Displeasure with His Niece

From one day to the next, many of the characters who had monopolized the debate until that moment disappeared from the talk shows. Now, Telecinco seems to have taken a turn on that strategy. Additionally, there are also recent direct references to Sálvame, a program that, after its cancellation, was erased from the history of the network that aired it for 14 years.

Now it has been Amador who, several years later, has wanted to express his disagreement with the testimony that his niece provided on television at the time. The one from Chipiona has had to wait until now to respond to Rocío Carrasco. "I don't even want to see her," he stated without hiding his anger.

Mohedano admitted feeling hurt by what he heard from his niece on the program that Telecinco aired. "The secrets she has revealed about her mother. I no longer have any pending conversation," he concluded, making it clear that he has nothing to talk about with Rocío Carrasco at this point.