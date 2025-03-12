Àngel Llàcer Breaks the Silence and Talks About His Will: 'I Was Going to Die...'

Àngel Llàcer has accustomed his fans to always being in a humorous and joking mood. In fact, a large part of his work as a television professional is about that; making others laugh. However, when life gets serious, even the funniest person loses their sense of humor.

Something like this happened to the Catalan when he literally felt like he was dying. This happened a few days after returning from a trip to Vietnam that changed his life forever. There, Àngel Llàcer was infected by a bacterium that fortunately settled in his calf.

The pain grew over the days until he had to go to the hospital to see what was happening. The confirmation of the appearance of the bacterium that was literally eating his calf set off all the alarms. It also confirmed his premonition that, indeed, death could be very near.

Àngel Llàcer Explains How He Knew His Leg Wasn't Healed Yet

After an emergency operation in which part of his calf was removed, the doctors told him that it was already overcome. But Àngel Llàcer himself explained, in an interview on El Hormiguero, that the feeling of death was still latent. The comedian comments that it was an internal whisper that made him feel that something was not right.

Fear and uncertainty took over his body for months. In fact, there were several occasions when Àngel Llàcer himself confessed that he thought he was dying. Finally, he has been able to recover and continue with his life, albeit with a memory of an unforgettable trip.

Àngel Llàcer's Will

Taking life with humor is a blessing. In this sense, the Catalan has commented that he wanted to have his will prepared because it wouldn't be a normal document. "I want to leave silly things to someone in writing," he assured with laughter.

Undoubtedly, these details are part of a unique character that makes even death take on another dimension. Àngel Llàcer has become an example of overcoming adversity. But above all, he has learned the lesson that it is very important to take precautions when traveling to certain countries.