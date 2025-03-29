All Alarms Go Off: King Charles Decides to Stop His Chemotherapy

King Charles III has made a shocking decision in his fight against cancer. Instead, he has opted for an alternative treatment that has raised many doubts due to its lack of scientific basis. This decision, although personal, has caused great concern within the British Royal Household, especially because of the risks it entails.

While the royal family deals with this situation, Charles's absence from public functions has put other members of the royalty at the center of the royal agenda. The monarch's health is being carefully monitored, while his minimal functions are maintained and his personal well-being is prioritized.

The Gerson Therapy: A Risky Treatment

Charles III, after months of chemotherapy, has opted for an alternative treatment that has caused controversy. The Gerson Therapy, known for its natural approach based on coffee enemas, juices, and supplements, is an option many consider dangerous. According to close sources, the king has remained firm in his decision, despite medical warnings about the risks involved.

This therapy includes daily enemas, up to 13 juices a day, and supplements like cod liver oil and B12 injections. The cost of the treatment is very high, so much so that it has left many questioning the best option. The monarch has explained that his decision was motivated by the side effects of chemotherapy.

The lack of scientific basis in the Gerson Therapy has raised alarms among health experts. Additionally, the high financial investment in this treatment is a topic that has caused even more criticism. In a situation as delicate as the one Charles faces, this decision is seen as a risky gamble, both for him and for his role in the Crown.

The British Royal Household Reacts Cautiously

Despite the controversy caused by Charles's choice, the Royal Household has maintained a low profile. No official comment has been made about the interruption of chemotherapy. So far, the king continues with his alternative treatment in private.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla and Prince William have been taking on a more active role in the royal family's official commitments. This reflects how Charles III's health is influencing the functioning of the Royal Household. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who also fought cancer at one point, has gradually returned to public life.

The Uncertain Future of the British Monarchy

Charles III's decision to abandon chemotherapy and undergo an alternative treatment has highlighted the fragility of the Royal Household. With the monarch in treatment, his future seems uncertain and the responsibilities fall on the shoulders of his son, Prince William.

Meanwhile, the image of the British monarchy is being tested by the king's personal decisions. Undoubtedly, this is a topic that will continue to generate debates. In this moment of uncertainty, the royal family is preparing for what is to come, with Charles's health as the greatest concern.