Alexander, Alejandro Sanz's Son, Moves Everyone with What He Says About the Artist

Alejandro Sanz couldn't hold back tears upon learning what his son, Alexander, truly thinks of him: that he is very proud. On the occasion of Father's Day, the Madrid artist shared a letter that Alexander dedicated to him as a gift. In it, the young man opens up like never before and moves with the love with which he speaks of his father.

Alexander, aware of his father's sacrifices, thanks him for his dedication and all the lessons he has provided in life. He highlights that, despite his father's fame, he considers him a "superdad," a title more important than any award in his career.

| Atresmedia

Alejandro Sanz's Son Reveals What He Feels for His Father

Alejandro Sanz has always tried to keep his private life from the media world. Although he has never hidden his children, he prefers that part of his life to remain private. However, on the occasion of Father's Day, Alejandro broke that promise by sharing his son Alexander's gift.

The young man moved the singer and his followers by revealing what he feels for his father and how proud he is of him. Through a letter that Alejandro himself wanted to share, the young man explains the essential role he plays in his life. "People don't know that, apart from being a 'super hero,' you're our superdad and no one does it better," he writes.

| Instagram, @alejandrosanz

The 21-year-old's letter reflects his admiration for Alejandro not only as an artist but as a paternal figure. In it, he mentions how his father has always been his guide and source of inspiration. This gesture symbolizes the affection and love that Alejandro Sanz's children have for him, a love that goes beyond the material.

"Thank you for a life of jokes and smiles, thank you for showing me all the beautiful things in life," Alexander comments as a token of gratitude. "When you speak to me, I listen as if it were the last thing I'm going to hear in my life," he adds.

"I'm very proud to be your son, grateful to be in your corner, I love you dad, happy Father's Day," he concludes. Alexander's words were so powerful that they deeply moved Alejandro, who couldn't hold back tears upon reading the message.

Alejandro Sanz and the Strong Bond He Has with His Children

In addition to Alexander's letter, Alejandro received other meaningful gifts from his children. Alma, his youngest daughter, showed him a figure of a hand, made in blue, which touched his heart. For Alejandro, each gift has a special value, as it reflects the affection and connection he maintains with his children, like the one he received from Dylan and Alma.

"This beautiful sculpture is much more than a gift, this is how they see me, this is how they hold me, I love you," the singer reacted. Although he couldn't be physically with everyone, video calls allowed them to share those moments of closeness and emotion.

| Instagram, @alejandrosanz

Alejandro Sanz's relationship with his children has always been one of the priorities in his life. Despite his international success, the singer has shown himself to be a present and dedicated father. The way Alexander sees him is proof of this paternal devotion, and the letter is a reflection of the bonds that unite them.

These kinds of details are what the Madrid native admires most, as they come directly from his children's hands. Whether it's a sculpture or a letter, what matters is the love and bond between them. For Alejandro, it's hard to be separated from them, but whenever he has the chance, he reunites with his four children.

Let's remember that Manuela is the result of his relationship with Jaydy Michel and Alexander from his relationship with Valeria Rivera. Meanwhile, the youngest in the family, Dylan and Alma, were born during his romance with Raquel Perea.