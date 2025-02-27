Albert of Monaco Surprises by Revealing About His Mother Grace Kelly: 'I Can Tell...'

Albert II of Monaco has always been reserved regarding his personal life. However, in a recent interview, he surprised with confessions about his childhood and his relationship with his mother, Grace Kelly. The prince spoke openly about the influence of his maternal family on his education and revealed a curious custom that marked his home.

The Language at Home and the Kellys' Influence on His Upbringing

"I can count on the fingers of both hands the times I spoke French with my mother, our dinners were in English," he confessed in a conversation with Paris Match magazine. Although French is the official language of Monaco, the prince explained that English predominated at home. A tradition that Albert has continued with his children, the twins Jacques and Gabriela.

This habit is closely linked to his wife, Princess Charlene, who has South African roots. Even so, Albert strives to reinforce French with his children: "I try to speak to them more and more in French and they have made great progress. But when I need them to understand me quickly to prevent them from doing something silly, I switch to English," he commented with humor.

The Kellys' Legacy in His Education

The prince's connection with his American family has been an essential part of his identity. On his last visit to New York, he attended the Princess Grace awards. He took the opportunity to reunite with his cousins and reminisce about old times.

One of his cousins remembered how at their grandmother's house, education was strict and there were no privileges, not even for a prince. "Our grandmother didn't care if you were a highness, you had to finish your plate and help with chores, like everyone else," he revealed. This discipline and family values have marked the personality of Prince Albert of Monaco, who tries to instill the same values in his children.

Additionally, the prince has wanted to keep his mother's memory alive by buying the house where Grace Kelly grew up in Philadelphia. Although he didn't have time to visit it on this occasion, his wish is for his children to enjoy that place as much as he did when he was a child. Albert's relationship with the United States is not limited to the Kelly family.

His Bond with the United States and the Future of His Daughter Jazmin Grace

He also has a strong bond with his eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, from his relationship with Californian Tamara Jean Rotolo. Jazmin seems to have inherited her grandmother's passion for the performing arts and is carving her own path in the film world. That's why she joined her father to the gala in honor of Grace Kelly, an occasion where the young woman showed that she is following in her legendary grandmother's footsteps.

Albert of Monaco continues to balance his life between his institutional responsibilities and his connection with his American roots. What is clear is that Grace Kelly's influence on him and his family remains very present today.