Albert of Monaco, King Felipe, and Charles Iii Breathe a Sigh of Relief: 'successfully Operated On'

European royal houses have closely followed the health status of King Abdullah II of Jordan. His well-being is of special interest for diplomacy and stability in the region. Monarchies such as the Spanish, British, and Monegasque have been keeping track of the monarch's condition. In fact, several media outlets claim they have shown their concern and support for the Jordanian royal family.

The close relationship between these royal houses is based on historical ties and cooperation in various fields. This has led them to closely follow any updates on the king's condition, whose figure is key in Middle Eastern politics. The Royal Hashemite Court has issued an urgent statement regarding King Abdullah II's health status. This news comes just two days after the monarch and his wife, Queen Rania of Jordan, celebrated the arrival of their second granddaughter.

| Europa Press

An Official Statement Clarifies His Health Status

The announcement has taken many by surprise, as everything recently seemed joyful in the royal family following the birth of Princess Iman's and Jameel Thermiotis's daughter. However, attention is now focused on the king's recovery, who has had to undergo surgery.

According to the official statement, the monarch underwent a "simple operation to treat a hernia" at King Hussein Medical City. Although the procedure was successful and Abdullah II has already been discharged, the lack of detailed information has caused some uncertainty among followers of the Jordanian monarchy.

The Heir Assumes Responsibilities While Abdullah II Recovers

The Royal Court has assured that the king's recovery will be swift and will not affect his official agenda. Nevertheless, during his absence, it will be Crown Prince Hussein who temporarily assumes his responsibilities in state affairs.

This is not the first time Abdullah II has faced health issues. In 2022, he underwent surgery in Germany due to a thoracic herniated disc, which was attributed to his years of service as a paratrooper in Jordan's special forces. "During his service in the Army's special forces, the king used to suffer from intermittent back pain, which has recently worsened," they explained.

Although this time the procedure was less complex, the Royal Hashemite Court has not disclosed further details about the monarch's recovery process. Despite this, he is expected to resume his official duties in the coming days.

Rania of Jordan and Her New Role as a Grandmother

While Abdullah II recovers, Rania of Jordan continues to enjoy her new phase as a grandmother. Just a few months after the birth of her first granddaughter, the king's wife has once again shared her joy with the arrival of Amina, Princess Iman's daughter.

The queen has expressed her excitement on social media for this very special moment. "My dear Iman is now a mother. We are grateful and delighted to meet Amina, the new blessing of our family," she wrote, joining the message with endearing images of the baby.

Additionally, Rania has shared some of the most special moments of this new phase, such as the first meeting between her two granddaughters. In each of her posts, the pride with which she embraces this new role within the royal family is evident.