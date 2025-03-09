Albert of Monaco Exposed: The Truth About His Son Jacques and His Wife Charlene

Princes Jacques and Gabriella of Monaco have grown up under the watchful eye of royalty and their followers. Since they were young, they have joined their parents, Albert II and Charlene of Monaco, to official events. However, something has caught attention in recent years: the special connection between the princess and her son.

This bond has raised many questions. Some consider that the relationship is due to Jacques's future responsibility as heir to the throne. Others believe it could be favoritism, although the Royal House has never commented on it.

| Palais Princier de Monaco

Jacques, the Heir, and His Role in the Monegasque Royal Family

Jacques and Gabriella were born on December 10, 2014, just two minutes apart. Despite being twins, the monarchical tradition establishes that the male child is the one who inherits the throne. Therefore, Jacques is the future sovereign prince of Monaco and holds the title of Marquis of Baux, while his sister will hold the title of Countess of Carladès.

From their first appearances, Jacques has often been seen in his mother's arms. On many occasions, he has attended official events without his sister, something that has not gone unnoticed by the media. Over time, Gabriella has gained more prominence, but the differentiated treatment continues to generate comments.

Charlene of Monaco has proven to be a dedicated and protective mother to both children. However, some observers have noticed that Jacques seems to receive more attention from her, especially at public events. This fact has led to speculation about whether the princess has a special fondness for her son.

| Europa Press

The Image of the Grimaldi Dynasty and Public Perception

Jacques's appearances alongside his mother have been constant, and his style often reflects Charlene's. On many occasions, both have worn matching outfits, reinforcing the image of a close bond. Meanwhile, Gabriella has begun to develop her own style, although she was less seen in the early years.

On social media, the Royal House of Monaco has shared images of the family together, showing moments of unity between parents and children. However, public perception continues to generate debate. For some, Jacques must receive special preparation as heir, and for others, the difference in treatment with his sister is evident.

So far, Charlene of Monaco has not made any statements on the matter. What is certain is that the bond between mother and son remains a topic of interest and speculation in the press and among followers of royalty. It will be necessary to wait to see how the roles within the family develop once Jacques and Gabriella receive their titles.