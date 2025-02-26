Albert of Monaco and Charlene, in the Spotlight for Their Two Unacknowledged Children

The Grimaldi family's expenses have been a topic of controversy in Monaco for years. The opulence with which Prince Albert II and his wife, Charlene of Monaco, live has not gone unnoticed. Recent revelations have once again put the management of the Royal House's budget in the spotlight, especially regarding Albert's unrecognized children.

The Enormous Sums of Money Managed by the Monegasque Royal Family Spark Criticism

One of the most attention-grabbing details is the money allocated annually to Albert's unrecognized children. Additionally, Charlene's lavish spending on clothing and the million-euro expenses on renovations have caused even more tension in the Principality, where financial transparency has always been a sensitive issue.

The discontent among citizens has grown, especially after it was leaked that the state grants the royal family an annual budget of 48 million euros. This amount covers the expenses of the Palace, staff salaries, and the personal income of family members. However, it has been discovered that the money is not only allocated to these functions.

The Expenses That Have Shocked the Principality

Prince Albert's former advisor, Claude Palmero, who managed the royal family's finances for over a decade, revealed previously unknown details after being dismissed two years ago. Among the most shocking leaks was the high sum of 7.5 million euros annually that Charlene received at the beginning of her marriage.

Additionally, it was revealed that the princess spent one million euros on renovating her office and maintains a private chef whose salary amounts to 300 euros per day. All this adds to her million-euro clothing budget. But the Grimaldi family's spending doesn't end there; another highly questioned point is the high maintenance received by each of Albert's unrecognized children.

The Maintenance Figures for Albert's Unrecognized Children

Despite Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi Coste not having noble titles or being part of the line of succession, Prince Albert has ensured their economic well-being. It has been revealed that Jazmin receives 340,000 euros per year, in addition to having received an apartment in Paris when she turned 25.

On the other hand, Alexandre, son of Nicole Coste, receives a significantly higher amount: one million euros annually. This arrangement has caused criticism within the Principality, where many believe the prince should handle these expenses with greater discretion.

The revelations about the Grimaldi family's lifestyle have sparked a growing debate about the need to reform the Principality's financial structure. Meanwhile, Albert and Charlene remain at the center of the controversy, with citizens demanding greater transparency regarding the use of public money.