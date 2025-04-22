Alarms Go Off: The Worst Is Confirmed About Lydia Lozano and Her Husband, Charly

Lydia Lozano and her husband, Charly, are going through one of the most challenging stages of their lives. Although the journalist is about to premiere La familia de la tele, on a personal level Lydia is not doing well at all. The worst has just been confirmed about the collaborator and Charly: they have lost a loved one this Easter.

During this brief holiday, Lydia and her husband had to say goodbye to a very close family member after a long illness. Despite the great distress Lozano was suffering, her spirit hasn't made her lose her smile on the set of Mañaneros. However, when the lights went out, the journalist faced a very painful moment.

Lydia Lozano and Charly and Their Most Challenging Easter

Easter is always synonymous with rest and enjoying some relaxation time before the desired summer vacation. But for Lydia Lozano and her husband Charly, these days of disconnection have been marked by tragedy.

As it has been revealed, the worst has been confirmed about Lydia and Charly: they have lost a loved one this Easter. It was a family member close to the couple who couldn't overcome a long illness. Lydia and Charly were aware of this person's delicate situation, but the end was equally tragic.

Nothing prepares you for the farewell of a loved one and the void they leave in their entire environment. For this reason, Lydia has faced a tough ordeal that she has shared with her husband in the strictest privacy. This blow adds to the one the collaborator recently experienced after the death of her mother-in-law and Charly's mother.

Lydia has always been characterized as a very family-oriented woman, a trait she shares with her partner. They both always try to be surrounded by their closest circle, but the passage of time and adversities gradually reduce their environment. Despite this, Lozano finds her greatest motivation in work to overcome the most challenging moments.

Life Tests Lydia Lozano and Charly

In addition to the blow from the death of Lydia and Charly's family member, a new setback has hit the collaborator. This Tuesday, the premiere of La familia de la tele, the new entertainment show on TVE, was scheduled. However, the death of Pope Francis has disrupted the entire programming, postponing the new afternoon show of the public broadcaster.

It is rumored that it won't be until next Monday, April 28, when María Patiño and company will premiere the format. Meanwhile, Lydia will continue participating in Mañaneros while waiting to reunite with those who were her colleagues at Mediaset.

After the cancellation of Sálvame, Lydia hasn't lacked work. Her passion for television offers her great satisfaction and is her greatest source of distraction. Although her time at Telecinco was especially challenging, a new life is now opening up for Lozano.

This 2025 will mark exactly one year since Charly suffered serious health problems. Lydia herself confirmed that her husband had to undergo surgery. Fortunately, it was just a scare, and the architect's health improved "favorably."

"The one who's really messed up with her back is me," she explained, making it clear who is worse off. Be that as it may, the truth is that the couple has faced tough moments that they have managed to overcome together. Lydia and Charly make a perfect tandem capable of moving forward even when everything is against them.